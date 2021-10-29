Elementary Schools Give Squid Game Halloween Costumes Red Light





Squid game is one of the most popular shows of the year, becoming Netflix greatest series of all time and trim Internet searches for Halloween costumes. But there’s one group that shouldn’t dust off their tracksuits and black masks: elementary-age children. As first reported by CNYCentral, three elementary schools in upstate New York prohibit Squid gameinspired by Halloween costumes, citing the violent themes of the shows. Craig Tice, The superintendent of the Fayetteville-Manlius school district, which includes Enders Road, Mott Road and Fayetteville schools, told CNYCentral that staff observed students reenacting Squid game scenarios at recess. As a result of this activity, our principals wanted to make sure our families are aware that it would be inappropriate for a student to wear a Halloween costume from this show to school due to the potential violent messages lined up with the costume. Parents have been alerted to the school principals’ email ban, the outlet noted. Tice further encouraged parents to take the opportunity to talk about it themselves with their children and reinforce the school’s message that games associated with violent behavior are not appropriate for recess. Apart from Squid games murderous plot, the school district had previously banned Halloween costumes with props that could be interpreted as weapons or outfits deemed too bloody or scary for school activities, Tice added. For the uninitiated, Squid game focuses on 456 indebted people who are recruited to play various children’s games, including Red Light, Green Light or tug-of-war, at a price of 45.6 billion South Korean won (approximately $ 40 million). However, only one competitor can be crowned the winner and losing matches has deadly consequences. The Netflix series holds a TV-MA rating, which means its content may not be suitable for people 17 and under. Despite Squid games mature content, costume bans have been met some resistance, as reported by CBS New York. It’s a costume, a Bronx relative told the store. Don’t let your kids watch the show. Another called him authoritarian. Joseph Ricca, the Superintendent of White Plains, will not ban the costumes, calling the ban a slippery slope. We understand that different types of costumes have different types of experience and historical connections, and it’s hard to single out a particular type of costume and say it’s not allowed, Ricca explained. However, he did stipulate that it was never appropriate to play harming yourself during recess. CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Superintendent Craig Tices’ statement was emailed to parents; Tices’ statement was sent to CNYCentral. More great stories from Vanity Show How Samuel L. Jacksons Battle With Addiction Inspired His Groundbreaking Performance

