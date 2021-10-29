The Essentials of Wake-Up Entertainment

The following is an exclusive excerpt from The Babylon Bee Guide to Awakening, available November 2 from Salem Books.

Movies and TV shows are probably the most powerful weapons in the arsenal awakened with Molotov cocktails. These are good too. But they still don’t compare to the awesome power of awakened indoctrination on a massive IMAX screen.

A lot of people think that art and storytelling is meant to communicate truth and beauty, to provide escape and to entertain, but they are wrong! People who try to enjoy a movie and escape the real world for a few hours are actually choosing to shut themselves off from the oppression and lived experiences of BIPOCs. Not good!

According to the revival doctrine, the main purpose of entertainment is actually to hit you over the head with relentless wake-up messages while constantly reminding you of the injustice that is happening all around you. YOU MUST NEVER ESCAPE FROM THE REAL WORLD.

You must be forced to face your own guilt in systemic injustice every day until everyone achieves complete fairness. The reason entertainment is so effective is that it taps into the emotions of viewers. Emotions are powerful internal forces that have the ability to override all logic and rationality.

Since logic and rationality are oppressive features of whiteness invented by slave owners, they must be suppressed at all times in order to attain full enlightenment. A person operating from pure emotions after seeing a powerful story or listening to a beautiful song can be convinced to do almost anything, such as knocking down a statue of literally any old white man, no matter who he was. .

In order to build a whole generation of irrational, emotional, and passionate minds, we must immerse people in waking entertainment from birth through adulthood.

Here are some of the essentials of waking entertainment:

Representation: Representation is the most important thing in the world. It can only be achieved by imposing artificial quotas on every possible minority group. It’s like racism, except it’s the right kind.

A nasty character who obviously represents Trump: Every good, timeless story should clearly remind the viewer that Trump is bad. Make it subtle by giving the villain orange hair and get him talking about building walls.

Power of girls: Because of patriarchy, men have dominated male roles in movies, but no more! The future is feminine! Now all roles traditionally held by men, such as action heroes and super spies, should be filled by women. Female characters should be strong and have no flaws from start to finish, just like in real life.

Everyone must be gay: Literally everyone.

Funny reminders of the looming catastrophe of the world: Each awakened story must include a brutal allegory of upcoming environmental disasters due to capitalism.

Dismantling: Dismantle lore, dismantle characters, and dismantle everything that made the original story and lore great. This will stick him to white male patriarchy and illustrate the importance of dismantling things in general.

At least one scene where the hero kneels during the national anthem: If your hero does not recognize the problematic past of the Americas by kneeling on national television, he is not a hero. Be sure to contrast that with a scene where the villain stands up and respects the American flag to drive home the point!

Redefining the family: Traditional families, in which a cis woman marries a cis man and has children, are extremely problematic. Your story should not portray or honor a family like this. Instead, it should feature a bunch of misfits who care about each other and see each other as family. Family can be whatever you want them to be!

Christian characters must be scary weirdos: We assume that is what they are.

Director and screenwriter must be minority women: REPRESENTATION MATTERS. It doesn’t matter how well written or directed the story is, as long as you have a REPRESENTATION!

98% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, 12% audience rating: If your film appeals to wide-eyed, enlightened critics and irritates the racist masses that flock to theaters, you have done something right. Don’t worry about the revenue, the studio will just pull all the awakened things for the Chinese market and you will continue to make a killing.

The Babylon Bee is a satirical, conservative, and Christian news site. Their new book The Babylon Bee Guide to Awakening, is available November 2 from Salem Books.