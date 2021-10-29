Entertainment
The Essentials of Wake-Up Entertainment
The following is an exclusive excerpt from The Babylon Bee Guide to Awakening, available November 2 from Salem Books.
Movies and TV shows are probably the most powerful weapons in the arsenal awakened with Molotov cocktails. These are good too. But they still don’t compare to the awesome power of awakened indoctrination on a massive IMAX screen.
A lot of people think that art and storytelling is meant to communicate truth and beauty, to provide escape and to entertain, but they are wrong! People who try to enjoy a movie and escape the real world for a few hours are actually choosing to shut themselves off from the oppression and lived experiences of BIPOCs. Not good!
According to the revival doctrine, the main purpose of entertainment is actually to hit you over the head with relentless wake-up messages while constantly reminding you of the injustice that is happening all around you. YOU MUST NEVER ESCAPE FROM THE REAL WORLD.
You must be forced to face your own guilt in systemic injustice every day until everyone achieves complete fairness. The reason entertainment is so effective is that it taps into the emotions of viewers. Emotions are powerful internal forces that have the ability to override all logic and rationality.
Since logic and rationality are oppressive features of whiteness invented by slave owners, they must be suppressed at all times in order to attain full enlightenment. A person operating from pure emotions after seeing a powerful story or listening to a beautiful song can be convinced to do almost anything, such as knocking down a statue of literally any old white man, no matter who he was. .
In order to build a whole generation of irrational, emotional, and passionate minds, we must immerse people in waking entertainment from birth through adulthood.
Here are some of the essentials of waking entertainment:
Representation: Representation is the most important thing in the world. It can only be achieved by imposing artificial quotas on every possible minority group. It’s like racism, except it’s the right kind.
A nasty character who obviously represents Trump: Every good, timeless story should clearly remind the viewer that Trump is bad. Make it subtle by giving the villain orange hair and get him talking about building walls.
Power of girls: Because of patriarchy, men have dominated male roles in movies, but no more! The future is feminine! Now all roles traditionally held by men, such as action heroes and super spies, should be filled by women. Female characters should be strong and have no flaws from start to finish, just like in real life.
Everyone must be gay: Literally everyone.
Funny reminders of the looming catastrophe of the world: Each awakened story must include a brutal allegory of upcoming environmental disasters due to capitalism.
Dismantling: Dismantle lore, dismantle characters, and dismantle everything that made the original story and lore great. This will stick him to white male patriarchy and illustrate the importance of dismantling things in general.
At least one scene where the hero kneels during the national anthem: If your hero does not recognize the problematic past of the Americas by kneeling on national television, he is not a hero. Be sure to contrast that with a scene where the villain stands up and respects the American flag to drive home the point!
Redefining the family: Traditional families, in which a cis woman marries a cis man and has children, are extremely problematic. Your story should not portray or honor a family like this. Instead, it should feature a bunch of misfits who care about each other and see each other as family. Family can be whatever you want them to be!
Christian characters must be scary weirdos: We assume that is what they are.
Director and screenwriter must be minority women: REPRESENTATION MATTERS. It doesn’t matter how well written or directed the story is, as long as you have a REPRESENTATION!
98% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, 12% audience rating: If your film appeals to wide-eyed, enlightened critics and irritates the racist masses that flock to theaters, you have done something right. Don’t worry about the revenue, the studio will just pull all the awakened things for the Chinese market and you will continue to make a killing.
The Babylon Bee is a satirical, conservative, and Christian news site. Their new book The Babylon Bee Guide to Awakening, is available November 2 from Salem Books.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-essential-elements-of-woke-entertainment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]