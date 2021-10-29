CRF Police Captain Delrish Moss agrees after multiple vehicle crash in Hollywood causes Jeep to drop pole – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A man well known in the South Florida law enforcement community was involved in a multiple vehicle accident in Hollywood that resulted in a lamp post crashing into his vehicle.

Florida International University Police Captain Delrish Moss, a veteran with more than three decades of experience, knows what it’s like to face danger.

Even so, he acknowledged that the traffic alert Thursday night could have had a more serious result.

It could have been catastrophic, he said.

Moss, who also served as a major for the Miami City Police and was the chief of the Ferguson, Missouri Police Department, said he had just finished training and was heading home from gym.

I thought I would take a hot shower and relax, he said.

Moss said he was sitting in traffic listening to music near State Road 7 and Fillmore Street when he heard a loud noise.

Suddenly boom! he said. [Two cars] collided with each other, swerving the other off the road and onto the concrete here and hit the pole.

The force of the impact knocked the post down. Fortunately, the bulk of it missed Moss Jeep.

My car was pretty much here in the second lane, he said.

Moss showed a team at 7News how close it is. The part of the pole that retains the light dented and scuffed his vehicle.

I didn’t realize how heavy it was until I felt it rock my car, he said.

Moss was fine, as were everyone else involved in the wreckage of four vehicles.

He said the police intervened at the scene and named those at fault.

Moss said the person driving next to him was even luckier.

If he had stopped a little longer, he would probably be dead by now, he said.

Now this longtime policeman considers himself very lucky.

I think it was the closest call. Thirty-seven years in law enforcement, you see a lot of things, he says, but it’s always a different perspective, it’s always different when you’re on this side of the story.

Moss keeps a rubber duck with him at all times when he drives, and he says it’s a popular ritual for Jeep drivers.

They say this little guy is lucky. I guess that’s true, he said.

Just before midnight, 7News cameras captured the still overturned lamppost on the ground near a Dunkin Donuts along State Road 7, as well as bits of light scattered over a grassy area.

At least one driver was cited.

