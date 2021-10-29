Hard Rock Pays Homage to Country Legend with Exhibition | Culture & Leisure





TULSA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa has unveiled its brand new memorabilia exhibit dedicated to longtime country music promoter and Tulsa native Jim Halsey. Located inside Track 5, the state-of-the-art display features artifacts depicting Halsey’s illustrative career spanning more than 70 years, including an Oscar Schmidt signed guitar gifted to Halsey by Roy Clark, a Nudie jacket worn by Hank Thompson and Reba McEntire’s 1986 Contract with Jim Halsey Co. Inc. Halsey was in attendance for the unveiling and received a cake to commemorate his 91st birthday earlier this month. “I’m so honored to have a piece of history included here at Hard Rock,” said Halsey. “I hope that someone who comes for a show or a dance will be inspired by one of these plays and say, ‘I can do that too.'” Halsey is known to be a mainstay of the country music industry. With over 30 artists in the Country Music Hall of Fame, he is credited with advising and discovering several country icons like Roy Clark, Merle Haggard, Reba McEntire, The Oak Ridge Boys, Hank Thompson, Wanda Jackson, Clint Black, Tammy Wynette, The Judds, Conway Twitty and more. The Tulsan is known for signing the first long-term country music contracts in Las Vegas and for negotiating the first deal allowing American musicians to perform in the Soviet Union in 1976. “Our collection of memorabilia is world renowned and we are honored to honor a native of Tulsa with this platform,” said Martin Madewell, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. “Jim Halsey is responsible for delivering much of the country music that has shaped our world. It is an honor to be able to immortalize it in our own honkytonk.” The exhibit joins 1,200 other memorabilia currently on display at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. The exhibits are part of Hard Rock’s global collection of authentic musical memorabilia, which includes more than 86,000 pieces on display around the world. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is Cherokee Nation Entertainment’s flagship property. From signature dining and games to award-winning live entertainment, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers some of Oklahoma’s best amenities. Information on upcoming concerts at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

