Actor Nafisa Ali joins TMC in Goa ahead of 2022 election

Actor Nafisa Ali joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa in the presence of party leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. The TMC is trying to break through in Goa in the 2022 assembly polls.

Mamata Banerjee arrived in Goa on Thursday evening on her first visit to the election-linked state, a tour seen as an attempt on her part to assess the political mood in the BJP-led state ahead of the elections.

Banerjee, who is on a three-day tour of the coastal state, arrived at Dabolim Airport around 5:30 p.m. where she was received by TMC MP Derek O’Brien and local leaders.

On Friday evening, she will interact with representatives from the community, a senior TMC executive said.

On October 30, Banerjee is scheduled to hold a press conference followed by a visit to Bom Jesus Basilica in Old Goa and Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa.

According to her schedule, she will interact with vendors of vegetables and flowers at a market in Mapusa, 9 km from the state capital, on Saturday.

The Trinamool Congress, following its resounding victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year, is trying to increase its footprint nationwide and has made inroads in Goa and Tripura, led by the BJP.

Former Goan Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro ended his decades-long association with Congress and joined the TMC last month.