Alana Beard leads Oakland Property Group looking for WNBA team – Daily News





Former Sparks greats Alana Beard wants to see WNBA basketball played in Oakland. Two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Beard is going on the offensive in an attempt to bring an expansion squad into the city, partnering with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group to try to achieve that. During the summer it was reported that the group was seeking a 50% stake in the Oakland Coliseum complex – previously Oracle Arena, where the Warriors played – with the intention of bringing in a WNBA team. Beard will lead this ownership group, which said this week it submitted a condition sheet that could allow a team to play in the arena, part of a process that has so far been approved by local policymakers, including the Oakland City Council, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and the Joint Powers Authority Board. The WNBA currently has no plans to expand, but Ray Bobbit – the founder of the African American Sports and Entertainment Group – told a virtual press conference Thursday that he and other members are working with Christy Hedgpeth, the COO of the WNBA, and that the league has been receptive to laying the groundwork. I contacted Ray about this opportunity because I have always envisioned and owned a WNBA team, Beard said. And I have kept track of everything the AAESG has done so far. I reached out and it made sense to join in, to bring something special to the community. In February, former Atlanta Dream goalie Renee Montgomery became the first former player to both own and run a WNBA franchise when she joined a three-member investor group that purchased the team up to former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican whose opposition to the league’s racial justice measures upset many WNBA players. It’s something I really admired, said Beard, who retired in early 2020 after 15 WNBA seasons in which she was four times WNBA All-Star, twice a second All-WNBA team. , nine-time member of the All- Defensive Team and member of the 2016 WNBA Sparks Championship team. The impact of seeing positive and accomplished people of color on the property is super impactful, like, for players of all sports, and it’s inspiring in communities of color and that’s the one thing that drives me and that motivates me, said Beard, from Louisiana. and a Duke graduate who moved to the Bay Area after retiring from gambling to explore a career in venture capital. She is now a senior partner at SVB Capital. It’s a plan, “said Beard.” That’s what we kind of want to build, so the next generation can see us as leaders and aspire to be more than who we are. So kudos to Renee. Well done to the other women who are chasing exactly this dream. Extremely humiliated by the outpouring of support! Now let’s bring it @WNBA in Oakland !! https://t.co/sRPX3wSUNa – Alana Barbe (@ Alanabeard20) 28 October 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2021/10/28/alana-beard-leads-oakland-ownership-group-seeking-wnba-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos