Actor Puneeth Rajkumar suffers from heart attack





All film screenings have been canceled as of 4 p.m. and there will be no screenings across Karnataka on October 30



Fans began gathering outside Vikram Hospital in central Bengaluru on October 29 after learning that Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar had been rushed there with heart disease. A doctor at the hospital, who is part of the team treating Puneeth, told reporters the actor suffered a heart attack. Speaking to the media, doctors at the hospital said the actor was “serious” and “nothing can be said yet”. Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can register for free here The well-known actor and son of Morning Idol Rajkumar was rushed to hospital after collapsing while exercising in a gym. The 45-year-old actor, affectionately known as “Appu” by his fans, began his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. He is now one of the highest paid stars in the industry. filmmaker from Kannada and is also a popular television presenter. Other actors Darshan, Ravichandran and Yash, filmmaker Yograj Bhat and politicians, including former chief minister and JDS HD leader Kumaraswamy, were among those who visited the hospital. All film screenings have been canceled as of 4 p.m. and there will be no screenings across Karnataka on October 30. Police were deployed to Puneeth Rajkumar’s home in Sadashivanagar. They have placed barricades and only allow friends and family members to enter. Members of the film fraternity arrive at Puneeth Rajkumar’s residence in Sadashivanagar, Bangalore on October 29, 2021. Visitors included Mandya Deputy Sumalatha Ambareesh, actors Saroja Devi and Vijay Raghavendra. | Photo credit: Tanu Kulkarni Many schools and colleges let their students go home earlier. Parents have been invited to pick up their children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/puneeth-rajkumar-admitted-to-hospital/article37226490.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos