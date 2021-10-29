A good time guaranteed with this guy

DCCA News

By Marilyn Delk

Zak Morgan will be presenting a family concert to launch the Darke County Center for the Arts 2021-2022 Coffee House series on Thursday, November 11 at the Montage Cafe in downtown Greenville and I look forward to his show. Zaks songwriting skills are amazing, his skillful pun is delicious, and his vocals and guitar playing are awesome. But these are not the main reasons for my impatience to anticipate the next performances of Zaks in our community; however, in trying to truly express my enthusiasm for this stellar artist, I found myself at a loss for appropriate words.

Zak Morgan has performed locally on several occasions as a DCCA Arts In Education artist and as entertainment in the Greenville Public Libraries Summer Concert Series. The prodigious energy generated by his shows is truly remarkable, eliciting delighted laughs as well as oohs and aahs from his young audience as well as the adults accompanying these children. I have known him from his first performances here, when, after saying that he had never been treated so well in any community as in Darke County, he generously bought a dinner at a very good restaurant for anyone who had volunteered to accompany him. to local schools thus becoming one of my favorite people in the world. I loved her so much that we took our then granddaughter to a Cincinnati gym to see Zak play; she was, of course, delighted with his wacky spectacle and warm personality.

A Cincinnati resident, Zak has released five albums, one of which was nominated for a Grammy. He is a nationally sought-after artist who gives hundreds of concerts each year at theaters and festivals across the country. and a folk musician. Zak started writing stories in elementary school, then honed his writing skills at Kenyon College. After college, he moved to Wyoming where he entertained children by day and adults by night, then worked for a publisher in New York while working on his first album. When this album, Bloom, debuted, critics praised her particularly clever storytelling, prompting Zak to focus on a full-time performing career.

After his second album, When Bullfrogs Croak, won a Grammy nomination, the creative writer / performer moved to Los Angeles, where he directed Zakland, a children’s film, before moving to Nashville to record an elaborate concept album. , The Candy Machine, based on characters created by his beloved grandfather Rooney whom Zak describes as the best storyteller I’ve ever met. Zaks’ upcoming album, The Barber of the Beasts, featured a collaboration with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Bootsy Collins; Zak also recorded an album of traditional Christmas carols.

For his performance at Montage, Zak will be joined by two other stellar musicians, guitarist Harold Kennedy, who has performed with Montgomery Gentry and Hank Williams III, and bassist Chris Douglas. In Zaks’ words, the trio plan to serve a touching and humorous mix of originals, American songs and traditional country songs. This is all impressive, but still doesn’t quite express the essence of what Zak Morgan brings to his audience.

So, I come back to an often repeated cliché to invite you to see this show: I promise you will have a great time! And not all of this exceptional entertainment can be had at such a low cost! Tickets for DCCA Coffee House presentations are only $ 10. Montage will offer delicious food and drinks during the show, adding another incentive to take advantage of this opportunity to have a memorable evening enjoying a great performance in upscale neighborhoods in a cozy and comfortable atmosphere.

To obtain your tickets, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or www.DarkeCountyArts.org. Tickets are also available at Montage, where they will be sold at the door before the show which starts at 7pm.

Marilyn Delk is the former Executive Director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be contacted at [email protected] The views expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these views or the independent activities of the author.