Entertainment
A good time guaranteed with this guy
DCCA News
By Marilyn Delk
Zak Morgan will be presenting a family concert to launch the Darke County Center for the Arts 2021-2022 Coffee House series on Thursday, November 11 at the Montage Cafe in downtown Greenville and I look forward to his show. Zaks songwriting skills are amazing, his skillful pun is delicious, and his vocals and guitar playing are awesome. But these are not the main reasons for my impatience to anticipate the next performances of Zaks in our community; however, in trying to truly express my enthusiasm for this stellar artist, I found myself at a loss for appropriate words.
Zak Morgan has performed locally on several occasions as a DCCA Arts In Education artist and as entertainment in the Greenville Public Libraries Summer Concert Series. The prodigious energy generated by his shows is truly remarkable, eliciting delighted laughs as well as oohs and aahs from his young audience as well as the adults accompanying these children. I have known him from his first performances here, when, after saying that he had never been treated so well in any community as in Darke County, he generously bought a dinner at a very good restaurant for anyone who had volunteered to accompany him. to local schools thus becoming one of my favorite people in the world. I loved her so much that we took our then granddaughter to a Cincinnati gym to see Zak play; she was, of course, delighted with his wacky spectacle and warm personality.
A Cincinnati resident, Zak has released five albums, one of which was nominated for a Grammy. He is a nationally sought-after artist who gives hundreds of concerts each year at theaters and festivals across the country. and a folk musician. Zak started writing stories in elementary school, then honed his writing skills at Kenyon College. After college, he moved to Wyoming where he entertained children by day and adults by night, then worked for a publisher in New York while working on his first album. When this album, Bloom, debuted, critics praised her particularly clever storytelling, prompting Zak to focus on a full-time performing career.
After his second album, When Bullfrogs Croak, won a Grammy nomination, the creative writer / performer moved to Los Angeles, where he directed Zakland, a children’s film, before moving to Nashville to record an elaborate concept album. , The Candy Machine, based on characters created by his beloved grandfather Rooney whom Zak describes as the best storyteller I’ve ever met. Zaks’ upcoming album, The Barber of the Beasts, featured a collaboration with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Bootsy Collins; Zak also recorded an album of traditional Christmas carols.
For his performance at Montage, Zak will be joined by two other stellar musicians, guitarist Harold Kennedy, who has performed with Montgomery Gentry and Hank Williams III, and bassist Chris Douglas. In Zaks’ words, the trio plan to serve a touching and humorous mix of originals, American songs and traditional country songs. This is all impressive, but still doesn’t quite express the essence of what Zak Morgan brings to his audience.
So, I come back to an often repeated cliché to invite you to see this show: I promise you will have a great time! And not all of this exceptional entertainment can be had at such a low cost! Tickets for DCCA Coffee House presentations are only $ 10. Montage will offer delicious food and drinks during the show, adding another incentive to take advantage of this opportunity to have a memorable evening enjoying a great performance in upscale neighborhoods in a cozy and comfortable atmosphere.
To obtain your tickets, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or www.DarkeCountyArts.org. Tickets are also available at Montage, where they will be sold at the door before the show which starts at 7pm.
Marilyn Delk is the former Executive Director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be contacted at [email protected] The views expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these views or the independent activities of the author.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyadvocate.com/2021/10/28/a-good-time-guaranteed-with-this-guy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]