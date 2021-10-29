Entertainment
Actor Eugene Boateng Draws Authenticity From His Roots | Cinema | DW
Eugene Boateng is a rising star in the German film scene, but success doesn’t mean he’s about to forget his roots.
Short biographies of the actor born in 1985 in Dsseldorf always mention the street where he grew up: Kiefernstrasse.
The street was home to many squats in the 1980s; Kiefernstrasse also rose to fame in the mid-1980s in Germany thanks to its alleged links to the terrorist group RAF.
“Kiefernstrasse shaped me, and I always mention it because when you lived on this street you were always seen as poor, like some who live on a dangerous street,” Boateng told DW. But, he adds, it was also a street that brought together people from different cultures.
For Boateng, the fact that people of various cultural origins managed to develop a strong sense of community among other things because they were all victims of prejudice and had to regularly ally against the neo-Nazis who tried to attack them in the rue is something that contributed to his identity and of which he is proud to this day.
Inspired by a family hero
Eugene Boateng’s parents are both from Ghana. Despite the hardships, they managed to raise a family of eight children and this is another aspect that inspired Eugene to challenge himself in his own life. Asked about his role models, Eugene first mentions his father: “He’s always been a hero to me, because I’ve always been just in awe of how he mastered everything, it was awesome,” he says. “I want to be able to master all of this too and get the best for myself and my family.”
One of her dreams has always been to tell her father’s story in a movie. When he first read the script for To pay, it reminded him a lot of how his father and uncle also came to Germany in the hope of finding a better life and then came under pressure to support their family in Ghana as well.
Boateng joined the project as the film’s producer and lead star. Directed by York-Fabian Raabe, To pay has now been released in theaters in Germany.
“Borga”: the myth of success abroad
The film begins in Accra, the capital of Ghana, and tells the story of a young boy, Kojo, who grows up in Agbogbloshie, one of the poorest suburbs of Accra, where he must collect scrap metal in a discharge for money and gets little recognition from his father.
As an adult, Kojo leaves Ghana and seeks a better life in Germany, in the hope of becoming what is known in Ghana as a “Borga”. Derived from the names of the people of Hamburg, it describes people who have moved abroad to earn money with the implicit hope of success.
But as the film shows, the myth of making a fortune in Europe and being considered a “Borga” success in their home country leads many desperate migrants to become involved in illegal schemes.
Told from an Afro-German perspective
While this is not the first film about the migrant experience in Germany, Boateng sees To pay as a work that goes beyond the usual cliché roles that have too often limited black German actors to portraying drug traffickers and criminals.
“I think what’s important here is that the story is told from my character’s point of view. It’s an African point of view, it’s a black point of view. simply not in Germany so far, “says Boateng.
A particularly authentic approach
The actor and producer was responsible for the creative and cultural authenticity of To pay: “For me, it’s important that we finally tell stories that are simply authentic, above all, stories with African actors, with black actors,” he says.
Boateng directly contributed to the fact that most of the dialogue in the film is in Twi, which is the actor’s native language and a language spoken by 80% of the Ghanaian population. This unusual approach for a German film also contributes to the documentary spirit of the film.
The idea of To pay in fact emerged from a previous documentary project by director York-Fabian Raabe. He directed the award-winning short Children of Sodom (2013) during a research trip to the Agbogbloshi electronic waste collection center, where a large part of To pay is also defined.
Prior to its theatrical release, the film has already won various awards, including one for Best Direction at the New Berlin Film Award, the Heimat Europa Film Festival Award, four awards at the Max Ophls Festival, including Best Feature Film and Best social opportunity. movie.
And now that Eugene Boateng also won the German Screen Actors Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role with the film, it’s safe to assume that his star will continue to rise even though his roots will always keep him grounded.
