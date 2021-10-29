Entertainment
Drug case against BJP plot to move Bollywood out of Mumbai: Nawab Malik
Nawab Malik referred to the recent meeting of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with movie personalities about the creation of a movie city in Noida.
Nawab Malik, Minister of Minority Affairs in Maharashtra, has repeatedly called the cruise drug case “bogus” (File)
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik called on the cruise drug deal a conspiracy by BJP to move “Bollywood out of Mumbai” and alluded to recent meetings of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with movie personalities over the creation of a movie city in Noida.
“The Mumbai cruise drug case is nothing but the BJP’s attempt to get Bollywood out of Maharashtra. It is a BJP plot to defame Bollywood,” Nawab Malik told a conference. Press.
In a new salvo to Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik said the BCN agent moved High Court to Bombay seeking protection from arrest because he was “afraid”.
“The situation has completely changed. The man (Kiran Gosavi) who dragged Aryan Khan to the BCN office is now behind bars. The man who did everything to make sure Aryan Khan and others were not released on bail, knocked on the door yesterday, ”said Nawab Malik.
Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness in the drug case, was arrested by Pune police on Wednesday night in connection with a 2018 fraud case. Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan Khan went viral after the raid on NCB on the cruise ship bound for Goa on October 3.
Sameer Wankhede has gone to the Bombay High Court to seek an injunction prohibiting Mumbai police from arresting him. He contacted Mumbai police last week to seek protection. He had to do something. something really wrong and that is why he is afraid of an action against him, ”Nawab said. Malik added.
Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zone Manager in Mumbai, is investigating the alleged drug trafficking case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Bombay HC has given bail to Aryan Khan and his two co-defendants on Thursday.
Mumbai police assured HC that they would not arrest Wankhede without giving him three days’ notice. Mumbai Police are investigating allegations of extortion against Sameer Wankhede.
Nawab Malik also said Sameer Wankhede let some people down in the drug case. “This is not a personal fight. All my accusations are supported by evidence. Wankhede tried to muzzle my voice,” said Malik.
The NCP chief has made various allegations against Wankhede, including illegal wiretapping and the use of false documents to secure his job.
