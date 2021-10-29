Attack on Hollywood clichés: Netflix exposes constant movie nonsense

The attack on Hollywood clichés

This windy hour-long special claims to be a preview of some of that nonsense that Hollywood just keeps getting away with, because we’re so used to the language of movies now that we just accept some forms of nonsense, so much. that nonsense is presented consistently.

And so, the bad guys who can’t shoot straight and the rules that define the length, timing, and outcome of a car chase are pretty much in our DNA, all of them are mentioned.

But this show digs a little deeper, beyond The Wilhelm Scream and the use of a bathroom mirror in jumping fears that dates back to the 1920s, as you ask and go into some of the most clichés. more problematic of the writing and the character.

After an introduction to the Smurfette / Black Widow trope, the Manic Pixie Dream Girl and the drawbacks of fighting in high heels, The attack on Hollywood clichés takes on harder material, in the form of the White Knight, White Savior, and Magical Negro, which still appear with depressing regularity in the 21st century. If you were wondering exactly why Spike Lee burst out of the room when the Oscar went to the all-white producers of Green book a few years ago, look no further.

Provided Rob Lowe is the host of Netflix’s Attack On Hollywood Snapshots.

READ MORE:

* Annihilation: New Netflix movie shows why Natalie Portman is still making her own way

* Review: Ex Machina

* Alex Garland talks about Ex Machina



UNIVERSAL PHOTOS / YouTube Ex Machina is now available to stream on Netflix.

Ex Machina

Writing from the previous entry led me into a little research burrow, as I started looking at the bathroom mirror story set in horror movies and stumbled across a few pieces on the how Robert Zemeckis constructed a particularly mind-boggling bathroom mirror illusion in Contact back in 1997.

Unfortunately, Contact is not on Netflix, and Arrival, it is the modern equivalent of Dune director Denis Villeneuve, but this prompted the algorithm to come up with Ex Machina, who is the first director of Alex Garland, having written several great screenplays.

Ex Machina stars Alicia Vikander as an artificial being who engages in a game of willpower with her creator and her young protégé.

Ex Machina is a smart, literate, and at times quite brilliant film, that will turn some of your expectations about where this story ends and how it will get there. Specifically, Ex Machina can be read as a formidable satire on the whole of the white knight, see school of writing above.

Paramount Pictures Natalie Portman is a biologist who sets out on a dangerous secret expedition to a mysterious area where the laws of nature do not apply.

Annihilation

Garland also wrote and directed this sci-fi tale, which was at least a critical success, although it made a box office hit in countries where it did not air direct on Netflix.

The film follows a group of scientists and soldiers who have been given the unenviable task of breaking into a wooded swamp where a mysterious meteorite crashed a few years earlier. Natalie Portman plays a veteran whose husband was on a previous expedition to the same region.

After missing for a few years, he has now returned home, with no memory of what happened to him and with a few personality traits a little different from those he was showing before the mission.

Comparisons with HP Lovecraft’s seminal Color out of space are very valid, but Annihilation has its own story to tell. The last 30 minutes or so are particularly breathtaking.

NETFLIX The Forgotten Battle is now available to stream on Netflix

The forgotten battle

Debuting on Netflix in recent weeks, this is a 2020 Dutch production that tells the story of The Battle of the Scheldt, in which Allied troops and the Dutch resistance attempted to take control of the vital port of Antwerp, near the German border with the Netherlands, indispensable if the Norman bridgeheads were to lead to a push towards Germany.

The forgotten battle is one of the most expensive films ever made by the Dutch and it shows. It’s an old-fashioned war movie with action to burn and a great true story to tell. The Scheldt was a turning point of WWII in Europe and The forgotten battle is a respectful tribute.

If you’ve missed a spectacular yet straightforward war epic, this is it.