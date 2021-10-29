Aryan Khans Surety is the perfect birthday present for Shah Rukh Khan; Suhana Khan to return to India from US: Bollywood News





After 25 days of arrest, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released on bail by the Bombay High Court today. The bail hearing that began on Tuesday, October 26, ended today on a happy note for the superstar’s family. Judge Sambre has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested earlier this month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid on a cruise ship. The court won’t issue the full written bail order until tomorrow, after which all three will be released. Currently, Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun are housed at Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai. When Aryan Khan was arrested, the Khan family ignored all celebrations, including Gauri Khan’s birthday and the star couple’s 30th wedding anniversary. Aryan Khan’s bail comes five days before Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday, making him the perfect gift for the star. Every year on his birthday, Khans fans gather outside his home in Bandra to catch a glimpse of him. And every year without fail, the actor stands at the gates of Mannat to greet all his fans on his birthday. However, this year the actor will miss the tradition and will not celebrate his birthday. Even though Aryan will be home tomorrow, the family is in no mood to party. After returning home, Aryan Khan will be grounded and will be under the strict vigilance of Shah Rukh and Gauri. The whole family will try to keep a low profile given the events that have unfolded over the past 26 days. We also learn that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, who is studying in New York, USA, will be returning home as soon as possible to be with the family. ALSO READ: Pune police arrest Kiran Gosavi who clicked on a selfie with Aryan Khan; Manish Bhanushali summoned by Mumbai police BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/aryan-khans-bail-comes-perfect-birthday-gift-shah-rukh-khan-suhana-khan-fly-back-india-usa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos