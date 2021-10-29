Entertainment
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack at 46; Bangalore on alert
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on Friday at the age of 46. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a massive heart attack. The 46-year-old man was in serious condition and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).
The news of his disappearance was confirmed by actor Sonu Sood on his Twitter account. “Heartbroken. I will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar,” Sonu tweeted.
Vikram Hospital shared a statement saying that Puneeth did not respond when brought to the hospital.
In an official statement, he said: “Puneet Rajkumar, 46, was brought to the emergency department of Vikram Hospital with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am He was unresponsive and was in cardiac asystole. and advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated. “
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived at the hospital. Several ministers and former chief ministers are currently in the hospital.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaaiah tweeted, Deeply shocked by the passing of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar. He had conquered the heart of Kannadigas thanks to his great acting skills and his simplicity. His passing is a great loss for Karnataka. “
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote on Twitter, Condolences on the death of #PuneethRajkumar. A shining star. He had a long and promising career ahead of him. My condolences to his family, his countless fans and followers. “
Former Prime Minister and National President of Janata Dal (secular) HD Devegowda also regretted the untimely demise of the Kannada star.
“The news of the death of film actor Yuvaratna Puneet Rajkumar is shocking. I watched Appu with Prithviraj and Rajakumara with him. Today Karnataka lost Yuvaratna,” HD Devegowda said in a statement.
A massive crowd of fans wait outside Vikram Hospital where Puneeth was brought after suffering a heart attack.
Karnataka remains on high alert, with police and district authorities stepping up security statewide.
Meanwhile, offices and shops in Bengaluru have closed and police battalions have been deployed to control swarming crowds of fans in anticipation of violence following the popular actor’s death.
CM Bommai canceled her trip to Chikamangalore today as news of Puneeth’s death broke.
Son of morning idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is affectionately referred to as “Appu” by his fans. He started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. “Raam”, “Hudugaru” and “Anjani Putra” are some of his memorable films. He was last seen in ‘Yuvarathnaa’, which was released earlier this year.
A popular television presenter, Puneet, who started his career as a child artist, is also among the highest paid actors in the Kannada film industry.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/kannada-actor-puneet-rajkumar-suffers-massive-heart-attack-admitted-to-bengaluru-hospital-11635497238710.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]