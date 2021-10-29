Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack at 46; Bangalore on alert

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on Friday at the age of 46. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a massive heart attack. The 46-year-old man was in serious condition and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The news of his disappearance was confirmed by actor Sonu Sood on his Twitter account. “Heartbroken. I will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar,” Sonu tweeted.

Vikram Hospital shared a statement saying that Puneeth did not respond when brought to the hospital.

In an official statement, he said: “Puneet Rajkumar, 46, was brought to the emergency department of Vikram Hospital with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am He was unresponsive and was in cardiac asystole. and advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated. “

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived at the hospital. Several ministers and former chief ministers are currently in the hospital.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaaiah tweeted, Deeply shocked by the passing of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar. He had conquered the heart of Kannadigas thanks to his great acting skills and his simplicity. His passing is a great loss for Karnataka. “

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote on Twitter, Condolences on the death of #PuneethRajkumar. A shining star. He had a long and promising career ahead of him. My condolences to his family, his countless fans and followers. “

Former Prime Minister and National President of Janata Dal (secular) HD Devegowda also regretted the untimely demise of the Kannada star.

“The news of the death of film actor Yuvaratna Puneet Rajkumar is shocking. I watched Appu with Prithviraj and Rajakumara with him. Today Karnataka lost Yuvaratna,” HD Devegowda said in a statement.

A massive crowd of fans wait outside Vikram Hospital where Puneeth was brought after suffering a heart attack.

#LOOK | People gather outside Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru, where actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted “He was brought in with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am, unresponsive and with cardiac asystole, advanced cardiac resuscitation was initiated,” the hospital statement said. pic.twitter.com/0bXI2mLB2z – ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Karnataka remains on high alert, with police and district authorities stepping up security statewide.

Meanwhile, offices and shops in Bengaluru have closed and police battalions have been deployed to control swarming crowds of fans in anticipation of violence following the popular actor’s death.

CM Bommai canceled her trip to Chikamangalore today as news of Puneeth’s death broke.

Son of morning idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is affectionately referred to as “Appu” by his fans. He started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. “Raam”, “Hudugaru” and “Anjani Putra” are some of his memorable films. He was last seen in ‘Yuvarathnaa’, which was released earlier this year.

A popular television presenter, Puneet, who started his career as a child artist, is also among the highest paid actors in the Kannada film industry.

