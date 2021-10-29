Pooja Bhatt thanks Nawab Malik for supporting Bollywood in a cruise drug case: “It makes us feel less orphan” | Bollywood

Pooja Bhatt expressed his gratitude to Minister of Maharashtra Nawab Malik for his support for Bollywood. On Friday, a day after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the cruise drug case, Malik spoke to the media and called the case an attempted defamation of Bollywood.

Sharing the tweet featuring the clip of his media interaction on Twitter, Pooja wrote: Thank you @nawabmalikncp for taking a stand against the hate campaign against the Hindi film industry. It makes us feel less orphaned. Bollywood and Bombay / Mumbai are intrinsically linked. It is the city of dreams after all and has supported millions of people over the years.

During the interaction, Malik claimed that they were trying to defame our Bollywood and take it out of Mumbai and move it to Uttar Pradesh, referring to the plans of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to create a movie town in Noida.

Pooja is following Aryan’s case and shares his reactions to the developments on Twitter. Recently, she retweeted an interview with reporter Faye D’Souza and Supreme Court attorney Dushyant Dave in which they discussed the case and Aryan bail. Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, Must watch. Tragic, terrifying, true.

Last week, in reaction to the harassment of Shah Rukh by the media outside Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai after his visit to Aryan, Pooja said, “Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever and there is immense pressure on you from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health and safety, but how would you explain this behavior? to your own children? Tragic.

Aryan was arrested earlier this month after a raid on an alleged rave party while on a cruise to Goa. He was held in Arthur Road Prison on October 8. He was released on bail Thursday.