Actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack: condolences are pouring in





Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, one of the big names in Kannada’s film industry and the youngest of five morning idol children, Dr Rajkumar, died on October 29 after suffering cardiac arrest in the morning. Revenue Minister R. Ashok announced the death of the actor at Vikram Hospital in Bangalore. Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and his two daughters Drithi and Vanditha. Dr Ranganath Naik of Vikram Hospital said Puneeth Rajkumar complained of chest pain in the morning and was rushed to his family doctor’s private clinic where an ECG test was performed. He showed a heart attack and was immediately taken to Vikram Hospital. When he was brought to the hospital, there was no heart activity. We put him on a ventilator and tried to resuscitate him, but all efforts failed. Mr Ashok said the actor’s last rites will be performed on October 30 and details will be finalized after discussions with the family. He called on the actors’ fans not to get emotional and to keep the peace. His remains will be kept for a public visit at Kanteerava Stadium. Other actors Darshan, Ravichandran and Yash, filmmaker Yograj Bhat and politicians, including former chief minister and JD (S) HD leader Kumaraswamy, were among those who visited the hospital. KPCC Chairman DK Shivakumar, who is a neighbor of the Rajkumar family, said Puneeth is fully invested in movies and a few hobbies. He did not give in to efforts to attract her to politics. Condolences continue to flow on the passing of Puneeth Rajkumar Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that despite all attempts to revive the actor, he could not be saved. “His family and the whole state are sad today. He accomplished a lot at a young age. He even called me yesterday and today we were to meet to discuss the launch of the website for November 1 (Karnataka Rajyotsava), “he said. . Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) tweeted: “Shocked and deeply saddened that Karnataka’s most beloved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and hard to come to terms with. mighty gives the family and fans of Rajkumar the strength to endure this loss. “ Condemning the death of Puneet Rajkumar, BJP State President and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said the actor’s untimely death shocked the general public. While asking God to give strength to family members and fans to endure the loss, Mr. Kateel called on people to keep the peace during this time of mourning. An emotional Raghavendra Rajkumar told the media: “He made sure that a pacemaker was put on for me so that I could live longer. But he preceded me. He left me with a huge responsibility.” Former CM BS Yediyurappa also said the actor’s passing was unfortunate. “He was a beloved actor who started acting at a young age,” he said. Sonu Sood tweeted “Heartbroken I will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar” Anil Kumble (@ anilkumble1074) tweeted: Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of #PuneethRajkumar, the film industry has lost a gem. One of the best human beings I have ever met. So dynamic and humble. Left too early. Condolences to his family, friends and countless fans Cricketer Venkaesh Prasad tweeted “Extremely sad to hear of the passing of our dear #PuneethRajkumar. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. I ask his fans to keep calm and pray for his Sadgati at this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti. “ Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) tweeted: “Shocked to hear that #PuneethRajkumar is no longer … life is so unpredictable. Condolences to family and friends … waheguru”

