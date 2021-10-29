Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent’ delves into the lives of 4 talented Bollywood agents

by netflixCall my Bollywood agentThe 2015 French series spin-off of the name revolves around the lives of four talented agents who are the OG masters of showbiz but who are themselves a mess.

In Bollywood, should we assume that child stars and their privileged parents are leading the dance? Well, that may be partly true, but there is another side of Bollywood that is run by the real ringleaders of this Cirque du Soleil. They are just as precious, just more self-aware.

Call my Bollywood agent on the Netflix review

In the heart of Mumbai, four talented agents – tried out by Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapoor – are in charge of making or breaking the star who will hit the next red carpet.Call my Bollywood agentis an eight-part series about the cutthroat world of Bollywood and what agents will do to keep their clientele on top. These people are celebrity creators who bring money and fame to the talented. They grease the wheels, make deals and find work for actors, filmmakers, writers and musicians. They are the industry’s ultimate negotiators, and some might even call them legends.

Each episode focuses on a new problem these agents face and how they try to overcome it while saving face in difficult situations. Aahana Kumra (Amal) is a sassy patroness when needed, but usually her words puncture like a fully charged AK47. She’s been in the business long enough to figure out how to go about it. Her portrayal of a lone lesbian jostling each other in Mumbai is rather refreshing and easily identifiable. And his friendship with the character of Ayush Mehra is bittersweet and challenges exactly what an office friendship is meant to be. They understand the competition but also the need. At the top are senior executives Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan. While Kapoor handles A-listers like a pro, Razdan spits words of wisdom at aspiring juniors who love to eat them. Influencer Radhika Seth, whose chemistry with Rajat Kapoor holds a different frame to the series, joins the cast for her debut, pulling off several layers of her characters.



Directed by Shaad Ali (fromSaathiea,Bunty Aur BabliandJhomFame), call my Bollywood agentfeatures special appearances from Farah Khan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza and more. And each of those big names highlights a character who acts as a new challenge for the agent, forming the backbone of the story.

The series is modern, relevant, fun and refreshing, and comes at a time when more than anything else we need to start realizing the talent that reproduces behind the scenes. Does that make you think that agents really are celebrities’ best friends in Bollywood?

All Images: Courtesy of Netflix