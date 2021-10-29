Puneeth Rajkumar Death News: Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies at 46, Prime Minister Modi calls it a “cruel stroke of fate”; friends and fans pay tribute

Southern movie star Puneeth Rajkumar died of an early morning heart attack on Friday. He was 46 years old. The actor was rushed to a Bengaluru hospital after complaining of chest pain. The Kannada actor was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) where a team of medics were monitoring his situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi regretted the sudden death of the actor and called it “a cruel stroke of fate”. “This was not the age to go,” Prime Minister Modi said, offering condolences to his family and fans.

“A cruel twist of fate tore from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. It was not an age. Generations to come will remember him fondly for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and to his admirers. Om Shanti, “PM Modi wrote with a photo with the star.



"A cruel twist of fate has snatched from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. It was not the age of

“Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to the emergency room at 11:40 am. He was unresponsive and had cardiac asystole and advanced cardiac resuscitation was initiated,” the hospital said in a statement.

Filmfare has confirmed the news of the actor’s disappearance on its official Twitter account.



“A powerful actor”

Many big names from politics, from sports to movies, took to social media platforms to remember the powerful actor as they offered their condolences to the star who left everyone shocked by his sudden disappearance. India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former cricketer Virendra Sehwag were among those who paid tribute to Puneeth.

Actor Siddharth took to his official Twitter account to express his grief over the star’s sudden passing and said he was “heartbroken” by the news.



Director Ram Gopal Varma said Puneeth’s sudden death was a chilling reminder that anyone can die at any time.



Remembering the 46-year-old star, Boney Kapoor called him “a powerful actor who captured people’s hearts with his incredible work.”

Deeply shocked to learn of the sudden disappearance of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who captured people's hearts with

Earlier, medics had informed that Puneeth’s condition was serious after he was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and nothing could be certain. The actor was being treated in intensive care.

Puneeth was affectionately referred to as “Appu” by his fans for his performance in the 2002 film “Appu”. He was the son of legendary actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remembered the powerful actor as she offered her condolences. FM said Puneeth had “a long and promising career ahead of him”.

Condolences on the death of #PuneethRajkumar. A shining star. He had a long, promising career ahead. My condolences

“A blow to Indian cinema,” tweeted former cricketer Virendra Sehwag. “Saddened to hear of the passing of #PuneethRajkumar. Warm and humble, his passing is a blow to Indian cinema,” he said.



Saddened to hear of the passing of #PuneethRajkumar. Warm and humble, his passing is a big blow t

Deeply shocked by the disappearance of the talented actor #PowerStar # PuneethRajkumar, he had won the heart of Kannadigas

Really shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of #PuneethRajkumar garu! Left too early. Condolences to his family

Too early to leave … RIP #PuneethRajkumar

A huge gathering of fans was seen outside the hospital where the actor was admitted shortly after the news of his heart attack was announced.



# WATCH | People gather outside Vikram Hospital, Bangalore, where actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted "He was b

The actor, who began his career as a child artist, has appeared in more than 29 Kannada films. Puneeth won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for her performance in the 1985 film “Bettada Hoovu”.

The actor was last seen in the 2021 action drama “Yuvarathnaa” which was directed by filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram.

