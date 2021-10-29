Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw join upcoming John Krasinski film – the Hollywood reporter





Phoebe Waller-Bridge and actress Fiona Shaw have made deals to join the cast of John Krasinski’s upcoming untitled fantasy comedy for Paramount. Krasinski writes and directs the high-profile title in addition to playing alongside Ryan Reynolds, as previously announced. The photo is scheduled to open on Nov. 17, 2023, the start of the lucrative Thanksgiving Hallway, and will begin filming in the summer of 2022. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the story is based on an original idea by Krasinski about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. Waller-Bridge is the Emmy-winning creator of the hit British series Chip bag and AMC / BBC Kill Eve (she also starred in the first one). The British writer-actress-producer is currently in production on Indiana Jones 5 and contributed to the screenplay for the latest James Bond film, No time to die. Waller-Bridge and Shaw are hardly strangers; Shaw starred in Kill Eve and guest on Chip bag (she won Emmy nominations for both). Shaw’s other credits include the role of Aunt Petunia Dursley in the Harry potter movies, and Ammonite. Upcoming Irish actress appears in the Star wars series Andor for Disney +. Krasinski is producing the untitled film with his Sunday night partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form. Reynolds is also a producer through his company, Maximum Effort, while George Dewey of Maximum Effort will be the executive producer. The production banners of Krasinski and Reynolds both have major deals with Paramount. The Maximum Effort Pact was struck when former 20th Century Fox production manager Emma Watts, who directed Reynolds dead Pool franchise – arrived at Paramount in mid-2020 (she recently left). Waller-Bridge is represented by UTA, Independent Talent, Hatton McEwan Penford in the UK and Ziffren Brittenham. Shaw is replaced by ICM Partners and Independent Talent Group in UK

