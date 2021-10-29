Bollywood is part of the Marvel movie

“When I entered the process there was treatment and in the treatment there are always stories and parts that take place in Mumbai.”

IMAGE: Kumail Nanjiani dancing in Eternals.

Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao aka Kingo in Eternals is a character who “loves pop culture and a flair for the show” which is why making him a Bollywood star dancing to a “beautiful, happy dance sequence” in the big Marvel movie was “amazing”.

The Nomadic country The director said Kingo, played by Pakistani-American star Kumail Nanjiani, is still believed to be a Bollywood hero.

“When I entered the process there was treatment and in the treatment there are always stories and parties that take place in Mumbai. Kingo is a Bollywood star these days and I thought that ‘was so interesting because we knew Kingo is going to be a character who embraced the side of humanity that loves pop culture, that loves storytelling, that showmanship, ”Zhao said while answering a question from PTI during a round table with international journalists on Zoom.

IMAGE: Richard Madden and Gemma Chan in Eternals.

Bringing together different cultural elements in a superhero movie, the Chinese-American director said Kingo’s character arc is a breath of fresh air.

“It was interesting to see the writers and the Marvel team not only make him a Hollywood star since we’ve seen him many times, but really make him a Bollywood star and also have this beautiful, happy streak. I thought it was amazing to include in a great Marvel movie, ”she added.

IMAGE: Angelina Jolie in Eternals.

Eternals presents to the public 10 never-before-seen superheroes, played by some of Hollywood’s biggest names such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Game Of Thrones stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Nanjiani and Don Lee.

Nanjiani recently revealed that he initially expressed his inability to dance, but Zhao deceived him by promising to change the segment to an action scene only to keep the dance sequence intact.

IMAGE: Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie and Brian Tyree Henry in Eternals.

The Eternals are an alien race living on Earth for over 7,000 years who team up to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Zhao, something a prodigy in Hollywood for her separate, independent films that deal with human stories, said she had always wanted to direct a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, known for her blockbuster superhero films.

“I wanted it so much because I wanted to work with the Marvel crew because I love the movies… So with this story in particular, I felt like I had something to offer. is a story that would answer the questions I ask myself. For myself as a human being. So I knew that making this would allow me to grow, “explained the 39-year-old filmmaker.

Zhao, whose first film was Songs my brother taught me which she followed with the critically acclaimed film The horseman caught the world’s attention with Nomadic country, a film that focuses on a woman who leaves home and decides to become a nomad after the death of her husband and the loss of her job.

IMAGE: Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand on the sets of Nomadic country. Photograph: kind courtesy Nomadic country Movie / Twitter

Earlier this year at the Oscars ceremony, Nomadic country won the trophies for Best Picture, Best Actor for Frances McDormand and Best Director for Zhao, who became the only second woman and the first East Asian to win the Oscar trophy in the category.

Asked about Zhao’s interest in themes of belonging and the idea of ​​home in her stories, the director said these concepts have occupied her mind lately.

“I thought of us as a species, like as humanity, we literally think of leaving the planet and going somewhere else. As a species we are always trying to leave home and look for something else. – that is, land, gold, opportunity – whatever.

“And then at the end of the day when we get older we always end up wanting to come home… As I get older I think about these themes a lot, you know, belonging and home,” she said.

IMAGE: Chloe Zhao on the set of Nomadic country. Photograph: kind courtesy Nomadic country Movie / Twitter

But isn’t there a fear that such themes will get lost in the translation of a superhero movie?

Zhao said it was a concern she constantly struggled with as a filmmaker.

“Every movie I make I’m afraid it gets lost in the translation and you never know. That’s the problem, I try not to go,” she told PTI.

“When a movie is being made right now right now, that movie (Eternals) is more yours than mine. So I have no control over that and over the chemistry of our current situation in the world, ”she said, citing the example of Nomadic country, which struck a chord with people during the pandemic.

“I had no idea how this movie was going to relate to people when I made it. So I’ll say it’s part of the job.”

When asked about plans for a possible sequel, Zhao said that she and the Marvel team were “really encouraged to make a standalone movie and really to make a movie outside of the main storyline.”

Eternals has “implications for the future,” but the director said they have to see how the film interacts with the world and grows.

“We will make plans for the future once we look at this,” she said.

As a fan of superhero and ensemble movies in the past, Zhao said that she took inspiration from many movies to tell the story of these brand new characters.

“It’s so nice to watch these people who don’t agree with each other or who come from different walks of life, and find commonalities, something worth fighting for, together. is something that I think as humans we love to watch because we hope we can all find common ground and things that are worth fighting for … “

Eternals is scheduled for release in Indian cinemas on Friday, November 5, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.