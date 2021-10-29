Actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack

Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, one of the big names in Kannada’s film industry and the youngest of five morning idol children, Dr Rajkumar, died on October 29 after suffering cardiac arrest in the morning. Revenue Minister R. Ashok announced the death of the actor at Vikram Hospital in Bangalore. Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and his two daughters Drithi and Vanditha.

Dr Ranganath Naik of Vikram Hospital said Puneeth Rajkumar complained of chest pain in the morning and was rushed to his family doctor’s private clinic where an ECG test was performed. He showed a heart attack and was immediately taken to Vikram Hospital. When he was brought to the hospital, there was no heart activity. We put him on a ventilator and tried to resuscitate him, but all efforts failed.

Mr Ashok said the actor’s last rites will be performed on October 30 and details will be finalized after discussions with the family. He called on the actors’ fans not to get emotional and to keep the peace. His remains will be kept for a public visit at Kanteerava Stadium.

Power star

Puneeth Rajkumar, known as the Power Star by the film industry and affectionately known as Appu, had been associated with the big screen since he was little. He made his screen debut as a six-month-old baby in Premada Kanike (1976) with Dr Rajkumar. He went on to take on the role of a child actor in 13 films, most of them with his father. He won the national award for best child actor for the film Bettada Hoovu in 1985, and two awards for best state film for children Chalisuva Modagalu in 1982 and Eradu Nakshtragalou in 1983. He also sang several popular songs as a child artist.

He took a hiatus and made his main actor debut in the Kannada films in 2002 with the film Support, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The main actors Rakshitha and Ramya also made their debuts in this film. Puneeth played the role of a student and the film became a huge success.

He has been the main actor in 29 films since then, his last outing being Yuvarathnaa, which hit screens in April earlier this year. Two of his films James and Dvitva were in production.

He won two state awards for best actor for Milan (2007-08) and Jackie (2010-11). He won a total of five Filmfare awards, one as a child artist and four as a lead actor. He has delivered hits in collaboration with directors Duniya Suri, Yograj Bhat, Jacob Varghese and Milana Prakash. Support, Arasu, Milan, Jackie, Prithvi, Paramatma, Rajakumaara were some of his greatest hits.

Puneeth was considered ahead of his time for the films he produced under his Puneeth Raj Kumar Films house banner, which he started in 2019. PRK Audio is considered a native new age digital audio label in Kannada. Although he starred in commercial cauldrons, he produced new wave films Kavaludaari, Mayabazar 2016, Law, French Biriyani. He had two films in production Family Pack and One cup two cups a flower has come.

He was the first producer to release Kannada films Law and French Biriyani directly on OTT platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also one of the first big names to make it onto the small screen, hosting Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, a Kaun Banega Crorepati-style quiz, and family power game show.

Brother’s call

Puneeth’s brother, Raghavendra Rajkumar, called on people not to cause harm. “We have to send him back with love. Movie actors don’t die. Their art speaks for them,” he said, adding, “All the fans will be able to see it. We won’t do anything rushed.”

Prohibition on the sale of alcohol

In the interests of law and order, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant ordered a ban on the sale of alcohol with immediate effect within the confines of the Bengaluru police station. The decree stipulates that the ban will be in effect until October 31 at midnight and will apply to all bars, restaurants and wine merchants.