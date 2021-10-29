Entertainment
Sonu Sood, R Madhavan and Malaika Arora lead Bollywood vows for SRK’s son
Sonu Sood, Malaika Arora and R Madhavan were among the celebrities who congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on the release on bail of Aryan Khan
Sonu Sood, R Madhavan, Sayani Gupta and other Bollywood celebrities tweeted in favor of Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was released on bail by the Bombay High Court.
October 29, 2021
After several refusals, Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was finally released on bail by the Bombay High Court. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 after a drug raid on a luxury cruise off Mumbai. A few days ago, Aryan, who was in Arthur Road Prison, appeared before the Bombay High Court for his bail application. After three days of reading, the star-kid was finally released on bail. After the announcement of his release on bail, several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate SRK and support him.
R Madhavan tweeted: “Thank goodness. As a father, I am so relieved. May all good and positive things happen. “
Thank God . As a father, I am so relieved. May all good and positive things happen. Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) 28 October 2021
Shah Rukh’s Happy New Year co-star Sonu Sood also tweeted with a verse in Hindi.
Malaika Arora took to Instagram stories to respond to Aryan Khan’s release on bail. She wrote “Thank the Lord
His sister Amrita Arora reacted to Aryan Khan’s release on bail by sharing a family photo of the Khans.
Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a photo posted by Maheep Kapoor in her Instagram Story section. It was a photo of Gauri Khan holding an Aryan child in his arms.
Actress Swara Bhasker tweeted: “FINALLY!” with applauded emojis. Take a look at some reactions from other Bollywood artists below:
Congratulation to #AryanKhan and the other accused for being released on bail. I’m so glad it was finally granted, my brother @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai and his nahi. You have contributed enormously to the fraternity. God bless you and your family. ?? pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) 28 October 2021
Imagine how many people with less resources languished needlessly in various Indian prisons thanks to a seriously twisted / flawed system. While I’m glad HC has given bail, lower court judges should understand that this reversal is a ?? mark on their judicial capacities
atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) 28 October 2021
I’m very happy that Aryan Khan was released on bail, but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for over 25 days for something he never did. This must change !!! God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan. Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) 28 October 2021
Meanwhile, many other Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta have been seen visiting Shah Rukh at his residence while Aryan was in prison.
