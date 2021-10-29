Entertainment
Comedian Azhar Usman performs at McSAs Fall Entertainment event
Azhar Usman, an Indian-descent comedian from Skokie, performed at the Muslim Cultural Students Association’s fall entertainment event at Harris Hall on Thursday.
Two students opened the evening with a recitation and translation of a passage from the Quran, which Usman joked about as he started his set.
I’ve been to so many comedy events, and every (Muslim student association event) is always great, Usman said, impersonating an announcer. We have a great comedy show for you. Before we begin, here are a few verses to remind us of hellfire.
Usman delivered an animated set, exploring topics such as the pandemic, cryptocurrency, cultural appropriation, and media companies.
Weinberg junior Hisham Ahmad, executive vice president of McSA, recruited Usman to talk about the event after seeing it perform in Chicago. He contacted Usman through MUSE Bookings, a booking agency for Muslim speakers run by Northwestern alumni.
Ahmad said Usman accepted McSA’s offer to pay for his time despite being less than his normal speaking fee. The comedian then played a long set.
He really, really delivered and went above and beyond, Ahmad said.
In a post-shoot question-and-answer session, Ahmad asked Usman about his career change from straight to comedy. Usman shared the best advice he learned while reorienting his career: instead of asking what you want to do with your life, ask how you want to spend your days.
The comedian also spoke about Muslim stereotypes on television, notably on the Ramy show, for which he is a screenwriter and co-executive producer. Much of the show’s content is controversial, Usman said, but ultimately it’s about personal taste.
Do I prefer to live in a world where Ramy on Hulu exists, or do I prefer to live in a world where Ramy on Hulu does not exist? He asked. I would rather live in a world where Ramy on Hulu exists. So I take the good with the bad and I pray that God will forgive us and guide us to get better.
Usman told The Daily that he enjoys talking in colleges, especially when spending time with young Muslims. He said he felt like an uncle sharing his experiences with listeners who could benefit from hearing his mistakes.
McCormick junior Fardeem Munir said he enjoyed the event. Munir was one of the audience members Usman tapped into, getting the comedian to talk about his name, which the student said was an honor.
Munir said the combination of funny and serious topics during comedy and Q&A is perfect for the student audience.
It was very funny, but also very deep, said Munir. Like he said, Northwesterns is full of a bunch of nerds but we also want to have fun.
Ultimately, Usman talked about creating art, and especially stand-up, that will appeal to all audiences and remain relevant.
The goal is to create art that will last and stand the test of time, and the way to do that is to create things that are timely, but also timeless, Usman said. One of the great paradoxes of stand-up comedy is that the more the actor makes his act hyper specific, somehow, miraculously, more universal.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @ItsHenryRoach
Related stories:
Firelight Festival of Designed Work brings stories of joy and healing to campus this weekend
Andrew Yang on New Party, Universal Basic Income at NU College Democrats event; 60 students demonstrate
Q&A: Mitchell Museum’s new executive director talks about Indigenous education
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2021/10/29/lateststories/comedian-azhar-usman-delivers-jokes-philosophy-and-advice-at-msca-event/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]