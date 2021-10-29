Comedian Azhar Usman performs at McSAs Fall Entertainment event

Azhar Usman, an Indian-descent comedian from Skokie, performed at the Muslim Cultural Students Association’s fall entertainment event at Harris Hall on Thursday.

Two students opened the evening with a recitation and translation of a passage from the Quran, which Usman joked about as he started his set.

I’ve been to so many comedy events, and every (Muslim student association event) is always great, Usman said, impersonating an announcer. We have a great comedy show for you. Before we begin, here are a few verses to remind us of hellfire.

Usman delivered an animated set, exploring topics such as the pandemic, cryptocurrency, cultural appropriation, and media companies.

Weinberg junior Hisham Ahmad, executive vice president of McSA, recruited Usman to talk about the event after seeing it perform in Chicago. He contacted Usman through MUSE Bookings, a booking agency for Muslim speakers run by Northwestern alumni.

Ahmad said Usman accepted McSA’s offer to pay for his time despite being less than his normal speaking fee. The comedian then played a long set.

He really, really delivered and went above and beyond, Ahmad said.

In a post-shoot question-and-answer session, Ahmad asked Usman about his career change from straight to comedy. Usman shared the best advice he learned while reorienting his career: instead of asking what you want to do with your life, ask how you want to spend your days.

The comedian also spoke about Muslim stereotypes on television, notably on the Ramy show, for which he is a screenwriter and co-executive producer. Much of the show’s content is controversial, Usman said, but ultimately it’s about personal taste.

Do I prefer to live in a world where Ramy on Hulu exists, or do I prefer to live in a world where Ramy on Hulu does not exist? He asked. I would rather live in a world where Ramy on Hulu exists. So I take the good with the bad and I pray that God will forgive us and guide us to get better.

Usman told The Daily that he enjoys talking in colleges, especially when spending time with young Muslims. He said he felt like an uncle sharing his experiences with listeners who could benefit from hearing his mistakes.

McCormick junior Fardeem Munir said he enjoyed the event. Munir was one of the audience members Usman tapped into, getting the comedian to talk about his name, which the student said was an honor.

Munir said the combination of funny and serious topics during comedy and Q&A is perfect for the student audience.

It was very funny, but also very deep, said Munir. Like he said, Northwesterns is full of a bunch of nerds but we also want to have fun.

Ultimately, Usman talked about creating art, and especially stand-up, that will appeal to all audiences and remain relevant.

The goal is to create art that will last and stand the test of time, and the way to do that is to create things that are timely, but also timeless, Usman said. One of the great paradoxes of stand-up comedy is that the more the actor makes his act hyper specific, somehow, miraculously, more universal.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @ItsHenryRoach

Related stories:

Firelight Festival of Designed Work brings stories of joy and healing to campus this weekend

Andrew Yang on New Party, Universal Basic Income at NU College Democrats event; 60 students demonstrate

Q&A: Mitchell Museum’s new executive director talks about Indigenous education