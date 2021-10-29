Aryan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, released on bail in drug case





Aryan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was released on bail Thursday, 25 days after his arrest in a drug case that had affected India. After a special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Mumbai rejected Mr Khan’s bail application for the fourth time last Wednesday (October 22), his lawyer asked the High Court of Bombay to appeal the lower courts’ decision. The bail application of two other people arrested along with Mr. Khan Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha was also granted. Aryan Khan, Mr. Merchant and Ms. Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, India’s leading drug control agency, on October 3. On October 2, BCN agents in civilian clothes raided a luxury cruise ship in the city of Mumbai. At the time, authorities said 13g of cocaine, 21g of charas (cannabis), 22 MDMA pills, 5g of mephedrone and Rs 130,000 (1,260) in cash had been recovered during the raid. Mr. Khan was reportedly apprehended on charges of conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs. However, no drugs were recovered from his person. Representing the BCN, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh referred to Mr Khans’ WhatsApp conversations and alleged that he had been using drugs regularly for three years while studying abroad. The BCN has requested that Khan remain in detention while they investigate his alleged role in international drug trafficking. The NCB also said that since 6g of the cannabis byproduct was found on Mr. Merchant, who is said to be friends with Mr. Khan, this amounted to conscious possession by the son of the Bollywood superstars. Appearing on behalf of Mr. Khan, former Attorney General of India, Mr. Mukul Rohatgi argued that Indian law provides for young boys with no background (to be treated) as victims, rather than hardened criminals. They have the right (to) detoxification treatment and benefit from immunity (from) prosecution in detoxification treatment. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register now This is a suitable case for bail, Rohatgi added. The high-profile case dominated the news in India for more than a fortnight. Everything from Mr. Khan’s regime in prison to allegedly offending WhatsApp messages has come under close scrutiny. However, many in the country believe the actor’s son is being unfairly targeted. A detailed court ruling on the High Court’s verdict is awaited.

