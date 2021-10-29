Alec Baldwin shot: ‘Rust’ gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez says she doesn’t know how live ammunition got on set, lawyers say





Hannah Gutierrez was responding to “untruths that have been told to the media,” a statement released Thursday night by her lawyers to NBC News said.

“Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set,” the statement from attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence read. “In the end, this set would never have been compromised if the live ammunition had not been introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live ammunition comes from.”

CNN reached out to Gutierrez’s attorneys and the “Rust” production office on Friday morning for comment.

Two crew members for Nicolas Cage’s upcoming film “The Old Way,” which Gutierrez acknowledged in a podcast as his only previous film experience as a gunsmith, told CNN they believed she had been. reckless in this project.

But on “Rust,” the guns were locked away every night and at lunch, and Gutierrez had no idea how the live tour that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza went on. is produced, Gutierrez’s lawyers said in their statement. “Hannah and the props master took control of the guns and she never saw anyone shoot live ammunition with those guns and that wouldn’t be allowed,” the statement said, according to NBC. The investigation into the fatal “Rust” incident is large and complex, Santa Fe County Prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies told CNN this week and no reports of anyone firing live ammunition with guns. fire has not been confirmed. No one has been charged in this case. “We don’t know how these live bullets got there,” the state prosecutor said on Wednesday. “And I think that will probably end up being sort of a pivotal point in whether a decision is made regarding the charges.” Gutierrez’s lawyers also blame the production for the security breaches, saying Gutierrez was hired to do two jobs on the film and could not focus strictly on her gunsmith duties. “She fought for training, days to maintain guns and time to prepare for gunfire, but was ultimately canceled by production and her department,” the statement said.

