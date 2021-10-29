Entertainment
After renaming Facebook “Meta”, Zuckerberg says “the mission remains the same”
For a summary of TechCrunch’s most important and important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.
Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for October 28, 2021. With our SaaS event now behind us, a big thank you to TechCrunch event and sales teams who keeps squashing it for the post we can refocus our attention on to, well, the metaverse? Alexis
The Top 3 TechCrunch
Facebook becomes meta: By creating a brand above its previous headquarters, Facebook created a meta-entity to include its various projects. And one of them is the metaverse. So, the new name of the company Meta is quite logical. Most people don’t seem to like it very much, but it’s hard to separate General Facebook Snark from Really About The Name Snark, if that makes sense. More in our Big Tech section below.
NerdWallet writes its way to Unicorn Rating: As the NerdWallet online financial content empire nears public markets, the writing-centric company will earn a valuation north of $ 1 billion, according to its latest IPO filings. TechCrunch, a word-focused publication, reflected on the question.
Facebook is crossed with Apple: Facebook Meta, I guess, took a few shots at Apple during its big event today. They are worth considering outside of the broader branding and VR efforts announced by the company. Apples changing privacy rules have taken their toll on Facebook, and the social giant is not happy.
Startups / VC
Before getting into the startup news, Former Allbirds Startup Goes Public, And TechCrunch Has The Details On What It’s Worth. And, in the wake of Rent the Runway, we’re starting to see a valuation band created for tech-driven IPOs.
Atlys wants to speed up visa applications: And he just raised $ 4.25 million for his work. Of course, there are fewer of us flying overseas, but eventually we get back on the plane and leave. And when we do, well, the paperwork will give you a sign. Maybe Atlys can avoid stapling pictures of yourself in a package that you then send to an embassy black hole.
Soon we will all be living in pods: Prefabricated pods, if Cover gets what he wants. The startup creates walls and other similar household components in its factory. These pieces are then shipped to job sites and installed without a crane. Frankly, hope this works? We have a housing crisis in the United States, and any movement to alleviate it is welcome. The company also just raised $ 60 million.
Interrupt internet privacy recovery plans by raising capital: The deal is yet to be concluded, but TechCrunch announced today that startup Tim Berners-Lees Inrupt, a company that wants to create a platform for users to control their data online, is seeking to raise between 30 and $ 40 million.
What if Nextdoor was even more insular? Well, that’s what OneRoof is building, an even more hyperlocal Nextdoor, the social network known for bringing neighbors together so they can argue and slap each other racistically. Now you will be able to do this in even tighter circles. The company just raised $ 1.25 million.
Healthcare remains a lucrative market: This is what we take away from Hinge Health, which raised $ 400 million in a new round. The company focuses on chronic musculoskeletal conditions (MSK), which encompasses things like back pain and knee pain. Considering the size of the U.S. healthcare market, the company’s $ 6.2 billion valuation may seem more logical than you think mentally.
Alchemy Raises $ 250 Million In Competitive Round: Every venture capitalist is in awe of Amazon’s AWS group because it eats growth and pisses off operating profit. It is worth a billion dollars. It is perhaps not surprising then that the competition to invest capital in alchemy has been more than fierce. The company provides basic infrastructure for other crypto companies, and a handful of crypto companies you know are already Alchemy customers.
Yugabyte throws a big joint venture to a value of Yuger: Yugabyte is now a unicorn, which sounds like a very 2021 phrase. The database company just added $ 188 million to its own financial database for a valuation of $ 1.3 billion.
Dragos raises $ 200 million, skyrockets to $ 1.7 billion, unfortunately it’s not for dragons: Dragos works in industrial cybersecurity, which matters. Keeping IRL infra safe is a big deal. But when I read the name of the company, I was frankly hoping for mythical beasts. Alas.
And to close our opening notes, TechCrunchs Neesha Tambe To notes of a conversation with Sequoia regarding fundraising tips for today’s startups.
Credit and charge card companies vying for a share of BNPL’s growing market
Offering consumers the option to defer payment for a product isn’t a new idea, but now that startups like Klarna, Afterpay, and Affirm have taken the concept to the next level, credit card companies and existing payment companies are taking note.
Mary Ann Azevedo and Ryan Lawler identified a “slow emergence” in the BNPL space of “a symbiotic relationship between traditional financial institutions, newcomers and large corporations”.
Visa announced yesterday that many companies are using its technology to power BNPL point-of-sale solutions; last month, its rival launched Mastercard Payments, its tailor-made offering.
“It’s not much of a surprise that these credit card companies are stepping up their efforts when it comes to BNPL,” Ryan and Mary Ann reported. “If anything, it’s a wonder it took them so long.”
(TechCrunch + is our membership program, which helps startup founders and teams get ahead. You can register here.)
Big Tech Inc.
Before moving on to our Facebook News Roundup, Twitter also made a bit of noise today. Users will now be able to register Spaces, its audio chat rooms. And its Blue service subscription will include early access to features.
The rest of what Facebook announced:
And the rest of Big Tech:
Dig into the majors attacking the BNPL market: While Affirm is best known as one of BNPL’s first startups to hit public markets, Big Finance won’t let technology have fun. Mary Ann and Ryan investigate.
And in news that is sure to make other businesses as happy as privacy changes, Apples app privacy report is now in beta. Please note that the more Apple pisses other companies on data privacy, the better consumers can be, but also Apple only does it for its own bottom line, not because it likes us.
TechCrunch Experts
Image credits: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images
TechCrunch wants to help startups find the right expert for their needs. To do this, we’ve compiled a shortlist of the best growth marketers. We’ve received great recommendations for growth marketers in the startup industry since we launched our survey.
I was delighted to read more responses as they arrived! Complete the survey here.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-renaming-facebook-meta-221004863.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]