Why does it all have to be race?
Over the past 18 months, conversations about race, racism and critical race theory have intensified in frequency. George Floyd’s murder sparked global change. Communities of color, and blacks in particular, have been at the center of these discussions in almost every industry. There was a time when Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DCI) practitioners who discussed white supremacy, systemic racism and anti-darkness were labeled as radicals. Now these same topics are requested by organizations and institutions. With the increase in conversations comes a lingering question: why does it all have to be race? Racially marginalized people who bring up the subject of racism are often labeled as overly sensitive, overly confrontational, or playing the race card.
So why do we have to do everything about race? Well, on the one hand, race affects every aspect of our lives. Racialized communities are more likely to live in food desserts, polluted areas, and have lower quality health care. What district what do you live in? school your child will be influenced by race. K-12 schools, for example, with higher populations of black and Latino students are more likely to be underfunded. Impacts of the race probability of being arrested by the police, graduation rate, salary, and Opportunities. Racism is ingrained in all facets and crevices of America. Rather than asking ourselves why racialized individuals do everything for race, we should instead ask ourselves how these glaring inequalities can endure.
Adopting an I Can’t See Color Where All Lives Count mindset erases the difficulties and challenges different communities have faced. Trying to understand which communities experience the harshest forms of subjugation, Isabel Wilkerson provides many ideas that should be taken into account. The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer argues in her New York Times best-selling book Caste that black Americans have been the most marginalized group throughout the nation’s history. The impacts of slavery are still felt in multiple ways for the descendants of those enslaved. Contrary to what some may believe, drawing attention to the unique challenges that a group has encountered is not divisive but is a necessary step towards racial reconciliation and healing.
Throughout world history, the darkest-skinned communities have experienced the harshest forms of marginalization and oppression; it’s not just an American phenomenon. One cannot look further than treatment within different subcultures and ethnic groups. In Indian culture, for example, the most marginalized racial caste system are the Dalits, who tend to be the darkest group in society. Skin color has long been used to determine social class and status within India. The color and shade of the skin plays a crucial role in the caste to which a person will be subjected. Another ethnic group that experiences oppression is the siddi people. The Siddis are an ethnic group of African descent found mainly in India and Pakistan. The Siddis continue to live racism and rejection within India. One community that is no stranger to subjugation is that of the Afro-Palestinians. Although Afro-Palestinians have been instrumental in the Palestinian resistance movement, many continue to suffer double racism to have darker skin and be Palestinian. A final notable example is that of Latin America, where the most widespread racism and colourism is felt by Black Latin Americans. Within any non-homogeneous culture that you examine, those with the darkest skin suffer the most severe forms of injustice and oppression.
Conversations about race and racism must continue. There is a lack of understanding regarding how marginalized individuals continue and perpetuate oppression. An example of this happened recently, when former US Secretary of State Condeleezza Rice declared that teaching children the history of racism in America somehow made white children feel bad for being white. Changing the way history is taught to pamper white feelings, absolve guilt, and alleviate shame continues a worldwide practice of prioritizing and centering whiteness. Until 18 months ago, people in the United States weren’t even aware of the full story of racial oppression and marginalization. The fact that 18 months of conversation causes so much fragility is a sign that more conversations are really needed. The avoidance strategy that we have been using for the past few centuries has not worked so well. When people from racially marginalized backgrounds reject the impacts of systemic racism, it promotes white supremacy. Personal feelings, experiences and anecdotes do not negate the wealth of data that confirms the persistence and pervasiveness of systemic racism. Rice presents a clear example of why more conversations about breed and its impacts are needed to continue. It is imperative to recognize how history has shaped the experiences of different groups. There is no way to heal or overcome these transgressions without a) studying what happened and b) identifying the role that systems and structures play in the pursuit of racism. They say that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Swiping a nation’s history under the rug is sure to bring up the same problems again.
There has been a concerted effort to suffocate, silence and distort history. Hundreds of years have been spent shying away from conversations about race in society. The global backlash against critical race theory and efforts to prohibit conversations about race are the proof. History books often overlook these conversations; this erasure is a common theme for marginalized communities. The powers that be are trying to rewrite these stories to free us from the guilt we feel as we reflect on these crass atrocities. This revisionist story pampers us in the comfort that leads to our complacency, and then we fall back into our sweet sleep. Ignoring the fundamental role race plays in each of our lives will not lead to any progress; we will continue, as a country and as a world, to stagnate if we continue to neglect the role it plays within our systems and structures. Without conversations, recognition and recognition, no intervention can be created to interrupt and mitigate these oppressive structures, and communities will continue to be harmed. We need to understand that racism harms us all. Doing everything about race is necessary until we reach a point where we have taken our racism into account. Until then, we will remain in an impasse which will prevent the evolution of our societies.
