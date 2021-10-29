Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in intensive care after heart attack

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a heart attack. He is 46 years old. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bangalore. According to reports, he is in the intensive care unit after falling ill.

Puneeth was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after suffering a heart attack. It was reported that he was training in the gym when he suffered a heart attack.

ANI provided an update: “Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to the emergency department at 11:40 am He was unresponsive and was in cardiac asystole and advanced cardiac resuscitation was initiated: Vikram Hospital, Bangalore.”

“Do our best to treat him. His condition is serious. I can’t say anything at the moment. His condition was bad when he was taken to hospital for intensive care treatment,” Dr. Ranganath Nayak, from Vikram Hospital.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai visited Vikram Hospital to check on the condition of Puneeth Rajkumar.

One of the biggest stars of Kannada cinema, Puneeth is the son of superstar Rajkumar. He started his career as a child artist with the 1985 film Bettadu Hoovi and even won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Artist.

He made his lead actor debut with the film Kannada Appu in 2002. Some of his famous and popular films include Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru, and Anjani Putra, among others. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which came out earlier this year and has become a blockbuster.