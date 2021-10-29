Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has died at 46

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died in Bangalore on Friday following a heart attack. He was 46 years old.
Earlier today, he was admitted to the intensive care unit in Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, ANI reported, citing an official.
Dr Ranganath Nayak of Vikram Hospital then said Rajkumar’s condition was serious, adding that doctors were doing their best to treat him.
Minister of Karnataka Ashwathnarayan CN confirmed the actor’s death in a Twitter message written in Kannada. He had accomplished a great deal from an early age, his declaration read. It’s hard to believe that he, who has always been the backbone of constructive programs, no longer is.
Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Appu by his fans, is the son of actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He has starred in more than 29 Kannada films as a protagonist and has also worked as a child actor, News18 reported.
His films include Support (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga and Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu and Milan (2007), Vamshi (2008), Window (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Rajakumara and Anjani Putra | (2017).
Actors Yash, Darshan and Ravichandran, filmmaker Yograj Bhat and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy were among those who visited the hospital before news of his death was reported, reported The Hindu.
Additional police were deployed near the hospital and the actors’ homes on Friday afternoon as fans gathered to learn more Rajkumar State of Health, according to The time of India.
Tributes poured in when news of the actors’ deaths broke.
Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai expressed his shock and sadness over the death of Rajkumars. A huge personal loss that is difficult to accept, he wrote in a post on Twitter. Praying to the Almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to endure this loss.
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his death was a great loss for Karnataka.
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman expressed his condolences. A shining star, she said in a tweet. He had a long and promising career ahead of him. My condolences to his family, his countless fans and followers.
Actor Dulquer Salmaan said Rajkumar was one of the nicest and warmest actor / gentlemen.
Actor and producer Nivin Pauly wrote on Twitter that he was deeply saddened to hear the news and offered his condolences to Rajkumar’s family, friends and fans.
Some other tributes:
