Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack; Sonu Sood and Mahesh Babu tweet their condolences-Entertainment News, Firstpost
Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalized on Friday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 46 years old.
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, October 29. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bangalore on Friday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 46 years old.
The youngest son of film legend Kannada Rajkumar and Parvathamma, Puneeth began his acting career as a child artist.
He also won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in the year 1985.
The actor was last seen in Santhosh Ananddram’s film Yuvarathnaa. He was due to start filming from November 1 for Dvitva, directed by Pawan Kumar.
News of Rajkumar’s death, also affectionately known as Appu, sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry. Celebrities and movie stars have taken to social media to express their grief and offer condolences over the actor’s sudden death.
Check out the tweets here
Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of Puneeth Rajkumar. One of the most humble people I have met and interacted with. Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones
Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021
💔💔💔 One of the nicest and warmest actors / gentlemen. Pray to the Almighty to give family, friends and his ocean of Puneeth Sirs fans the strength to face this irreplaceable loss. #TEAR #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannot understand #so young pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021
Shocking, devastating and heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar left too early. ??
Rest in peace! My deepest condolences and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss for the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole. Force everyone to face this tragic loss!
Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021
It hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May family, friends and millions of fans have the strength to overcome this heartbreak! #PuneethRajkumar ?? pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw Prithviraj Sukumaran (ritPrithviOfficiel) October 29, 2021
Heartbroken 💔
I will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar
son sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021
OMG !!!!!!!! Noooooon. This cannot be true! How can this be? My deep condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Left too early #PuneethRajkumar Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021
Deeply shocked to learn of the sudden disappearance of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who has captured people’s hearts with his incredible work. Condolences to the family #TEAR #Left too early #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/YuP08U2t8E
Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 29, 2021
Shocked to hear #PuneethRajkumar is no more .. life is so unpredictable. Condolences to family and friends waheguru pic.twitter.com/V5ER14nK88 Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021
Extremely sad to learn of the death of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. I ask his fans to keep calm and pray for his Sadgati at this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n
Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 29, 2021
Sorry #PuneethRajkumar anna .. not just Manoj Manchu🙏 (@ HeroManoj1) October 29, 2021
Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the best human beings I have ever met. So dynamic and humble. Left too early. Condolences to his family, friends and countless fans. ??
Anil Kumble (@ anilkumble1074) October 29, 2021
I cannot process this. I can’t believe you left Puneeth with us. Kind, talented, fearless … so much to give to the world. It’s not just brother. Sorry. Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 29, 2021
GONE – one of our nicest, kindest and noblest souls. I don’t know how I feel. I feel so devastated. Brother, you left us very confused and heartbroken. The skies are brighter today. I still hope this is not true. ?? pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND
Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021
