Movie star Kannada Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack at 46: the Tribune India

Bangalore, October 29

Kannada movie star and famous TV host Puneeth Rajkumar, known for films such as “Appu”, “Veera Kannadiga” and “Maurya”, died on Friday following a massive heart attack, hospital sources said. . He was 46 years old.

Puneeth, who was known to be an avid fitness enthusiast, was rushed to Vikram Hospital after complaining of chest pain, after a two-hour workout at the gym, medics said. who cared for him. He died shortly after.

He is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and his two daughters Dhriti and Vanditha.

Restless crowds of stunned fans gathered around the hospital complex as news of the sudden death of the actor, the son of morning idol Rajkumar, quickly passed his father’s shadow to make room for himself in the Kannada showbiz industry.

Puneeth’s body will be kept at Kanteerava Stadium for the public to pay their final respects, Minister of State R Ashoka told reporters. He said the last rites of Puneeth will be celebrated with full state honors and the family will decide when that happens.

According to a statement from Vikram Hospital earlier today, Puneeth was taken to the emergency department “… with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was unresponsive… advanced cardiac resuscitation was initiated”.

It hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May family, friends and millions of fans have the strength to overcome this heartbreak! #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw – Prithviraj Sukumaran (ritPrithviOfficiel) October 29, 2021

Saddened to hear of the passing of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm and humble, his death is a blow to Indian cinema. May his soul reach the sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC – Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Extremely sad to learn of the death of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. I ask his fans to keep calm and pray for his Sadgati at this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n – Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 29, 2021

Sorry

I will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar – sony sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Shocking and heartbreaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It’s a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones in Puneeth. TEAR #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/Rx8smL9NtW – Mammootty (mammukka) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the best human beings I have ever met. So dynamic and humble. Left too early. Condolences to his family, friends and countless fans. – Anil Kumble (@ anilkumble1074) October 29, 2021

It hurts beyond words could ever express. Puneeth #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/t3sSeOh52W – Parvathy Thiruvothu (arparvatweets) October 29, 2021

Condolences on the death of the actor, who began his career as a child artist appearing in films such as “Thayige Thakka Maga” and “Bhagyavantha”, have poured in from political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, colleagues in the film industry from the south as well as those in Bollywood – their messages echoing his legions of fans mourning the hero who was gone too soon.

Sharing a photo with the actor and his family, the Prime Minister said: “A cruel twist of fate has snatched a prolific and talented actor from us, Puneeth Rajkumar. It was not the age to leave. He will be fondly remembered for generations to come for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti. Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among the first to offer his condolences.

“A huge personal loss that is difficult to accept. Praying to the Almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to endure this loss. “He tweeted,” the chief minister said.

Bommai said the actor was supposed to meet with him on Friday to schedule Kannada Rajyotsava for November 1.

“But fate had something else in the story. Instead of meeting me, he went elsewhere. It is extremely shocking, ”the CM told reporters.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also offered her condolences.

“A shining star. He had a long and promising career ahead of him. My condolences to her family, her countless fans and followers, ”she posted on Twitter.

Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah, BS Yediyurappa and SM Krishna also regretted the actor’s death.

After a stint as a child actor, Puneeth made his lead man debut in the 2002 film “Appu” and followed it with a string of blockbuster films, including “Abhi”, “Maurya” , “Ajay” and “Arasu”.

Puneeth was also a popular celebrity host on television. He hosted the first two seasons of “Kannadada Kotyadhipati”, the Kannada version of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” by Amitabh Bachchan. He also hosted the Colors Kannada “Family Power” reality show.

Colleagues such as Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj as well as Abhishek Bachchan and Sonu Sood posted their condolences on Twitter and other social platforms.

“Ahh Noooo .. Gone too early my dear Appu. I’m broken .. Broken heart .. not just #BlackFriday #PuneethRajkumar, ”Prakash Raj said on Twitter.

“Shocking, devastating and heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar left too early. Rest in peace! My deepest condolences and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss for the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole. Force everyone to face this tragic loss! added Chiranjeevi.

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu shared a throwback photo with Puneeth from one of their films.

“It hurts beyond words that could ever express. Puneeth Broken Heart #PuneethRajkumar, ”she captioned the photo.

Actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran has said he is heartbroken.

“It hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May family, friends and millions of fans have the strength to overcome this heartbreak! #PuneethRajkumar Hands clasped.

Mahesh Babu said Puneeth’s sudden disappearance had left him “shocked and deeply saddened” and recalled that Puneeth was one of the most humble people he had met.

“Heartbreaking news! Left too early. #PuneethRajkumar My condolences to his family and fans. We will miss you, ”said Abhishek Bachchan.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal said the actor’s death devastated her.

“This cannot be true! Devastated to hear that. #PuneethRajkumar. A humble superstar, so young, at the peak of his life has simply left the world. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti, ”she wrote. PTI