What to watch: the best streaming services for Halloween programming





Ranking of Halloween programming on each streaming service. Fight me.

My husband was on a business trip last weekend and even though I laugh at him for taking too long to choose the lineup when we are together, I have to admit here that I actually fell asleep looking for all of them. our streaming services for something scary to watch.

My deepest desire as a streaming client is: for my algorithms to have brunch together. (Not an alcoholic; they have to be sober for this important job.) They really need to talk to each other and really come up with their best options by the time I go online. I feel like my Hulu would benefit from knowing my Netflix choices. My Amazon Prime would really get a boost knowing what’s going on on my Disney +. HBO Max needs a conversation with my peacock.

I know my algorithms aren’t working to the best of their ability, because sometimes I’ll dig deep into a given library and find a hidden gem that for some reason didn’t show up on my homepage. It is in this spirit that I present my findings from my deep diving weekend.

Hulu When it comes to spooky programming, Hulu’s Library is its best bet, with everything from thrills like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Hollow sleep” To “American Horror Stories.” The same can be said for movies, with a Mariah Carey-esque lineup like “Double, double, hard work and difficulty” To “This.” (Question: Why is “Edward Scissorhands” listed on Huluween? It’s a NOL MOVIE.) You can’t beat it in terms of content, but with a library like this, it’s confusing to me. that there is no organized list of the best Halloween TV episodes to press “play”. I thought there had been at some point earlier this month, but maybe I dreamed about it? If it wasn’t a dream, it’s definitely a missed opportunity. B + HBO Max Be the home of “Freddy” and “Conjuring” collections is enough to make it a candidate for the best Halloween streamer in my book. It also hosts the most recent “It” movies and modern classics like “The Corpse Bride” and “Warm bodies.” If I judged on the basis of movies only, that would be a solid A, but I took a few points off for not curating the best Halloween episodes through its properties, either. But, twist, I made some of those points when I saw that they had arranged all of the Halloween episodes of “The middle.” In total, “B +” for the organization, “A” for the offers, for a A- total. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of WarnerMedia.) Disney + I mean, what’s not to love here? House of “Hocus Pocus,” all “The Simpsons Horror Cabin” episode, the very charming “Muppet’s Haunted Mansion”, “Halloweentown,“the super cute “Under Wraps.” The list goes on. A Amazon Prime Video Because this service now houses the TV adaptation of “I know what you did last summer,” you can also find all of the movies here, including the highly skippable “I’ll always know what you did last summer”. In addition to other themed films like “In the middle of summer” and “Squad of monsters” you can stream horror adjacent tv series like “Dexter” and “Motel Bates” with your subscription. I’m happy with the overall options but hate when something makes the featured page but is only available to rent or buy. I would say I give in about 30% of the time, but the other 70%, my rage sends me sulking to another streaming service. B + peacock If you thought “Halloween kills” was the only note this serve had to play, you’d be wrong. But it is his strongest cinematic note. The rest of the movie offering leaves a lot to be desired BUT they do have a section for Halloween episodes of “The office”, “Modern family”, “Parks and recreation”, and more. Ultimately! It also has a breakdown for those who want their content curated by monster, which was incredibly creative. Their programmer gets a A +, the service as a whole gets a B- Netflix I’ll be brief: it’s terrible. The only vague sign on the service that we’re getting into the funniest vacation of the year is that they’ve changed the title image of “The Movies That Made Us” to a Freddy Krueger cartoon. When I went looking for the spooky content I came across movies like “Little Evil”, “Fear Street” and “The foreigners.” Otherwise, Netflix is ​​the equivalent of that house turning off the light on its porch. I’ll take the eggs. VS- Prepare for the aspiring “Squid Game” streaming ashore. CNN’s Brian Lowry saw the future, and that suggests “Squid Game” is going to have a lot of tentacles. “In one of those ‘Well That Lasted As Long As Expected’ moments, Netflix’s hit with ‘Squid Game’ will be followed by another spooky Korean drama,” Dr. Brain “, this time for Apple TV +. The show, which stars Lee Sun-kyun (“Parasite”), marks Apple’s first Korean-language offering. The story involves a neurologist experimenting with “brain synchronizations” to access memories of the dead, resulting in the usual mad scientist-type unintended consequences. “Dr. Brain” will premiere on November 3, followed a few days later by the return of “Narcos: Mexico”, a series mainly shot in Spanish, which, with shows like the French import “Lupine”, has arguably helped break down some of the resistance of English-speaking Netflix subscribers in the United States to watch subtitled series. The good news about this is greater exposure for international television production, and Americans present a palate more receptive to great work overseas. Part of that dynamic dates back to the wake of World War II, when the United States provided films (and later TV series) to the world while many countries were still recovering. The downside is that in Hollywood more of anything inevitably means more failure, and careful curation of breeding programs will become less selective, tilting towards tonnage rather than quality. Streaming services are hungry for content, so it’s no surprise that more international series are getting the green light. Programmers need to be careful though, because as “Squid Game” reminds us, that red light can be a killer. “ The chaos of Netflix movies begins in November. One more from Lowry, as Netflix takes a page from the villain in “Superman 2.” Netflix has a ton of regular-time content, but November signals the double start of its film awards campaign and vacation fare, which, added to the regular series stream (hello, “Tiger King 2”), has a real “Kneel in front of Zod” feeling it. Many films receive indefinite reach in theaters ahead of their debut on the service. And the Assault doesn’t just include reward bait (though there is plenty of it), but holiday movies with titles like “A Boy Called Christmas” and “A Castle for Christmas,” and dishes breakouts lighter like “Red Notice,” a team of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Godot that looks like something born in the lab for maximum social media attention. Other films coming to Netflix next month include the western “The Harder They Fall” (November 3); the romantic comedy “Love Hard” (November 5); “Passing”, with Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga (November 10); “Red Notice” (November 12); the musical “Tick Tick … Boom!”, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut film and “The Princess Switch 3” (November 18). Hollywood is trying to rebuild the theater industry, and there have been some encouraging signs. But it’s worth remembering that one of the biggest brakes on getting moviegoers off the couch is the industry dedicated to keeping them contentedly glued. “

