“Army of Thieves” review: An “Army of The Dead” prequel doesn’t steal much more than your time

The main holdover from the first film is German actor / director Matthias Schweighfer, who played cracker Dieter, and who not only stars in the film, but directs it.

The main asset, however, is Nathalie Emmanuel (from “Game of Thrones” and “Fast & Furious”), who in turn takes advantage of the outfit’s deadly mastermind, Gwendoline, who recruits the character of Schweighfer to help break up. a trio. legendary safes.

Dieter is clearly above his head in Gwendoline’s eccentric group – and funnily inclined to let out screeches during times of danger – but he has a knack for making safes, an art illustrated in taking along the viewer in the mechanism as only special effects can. . It ages pretty quickly, which leaves behind the detailed plot mechanics, questions about who can be trusted, and Sebastian’s loving gaze on Gwendoline, the woman of his dreams.

Other than vague news about something strange happening in Vegas (the location of the previous film), ties to the previous film are found to be limited. “Thieves” therefore essentially functions as a rather low octane comedic thriller, with a throwback feel that is as airy as it is disposable.