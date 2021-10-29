Ariana Grande sells her Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles for $ 14 million





It’s barely a year since Ariana Grande bought an ultra-contemporary home in Los Angeles’s highly sought-after Bird Streets enclave, but she has already parted ways with the mansion. The Grammy Award-winner bought the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion for $ 13.7 million in June 2020, and now she’s sold the house for $ 14 million, as first reported by Variety. The expansive 10,094 square foot residence features glass walls and Fleetwood pocket doors, as well as glass balconies on each of the home’s four levels, from which one can admire awe-inspiring views of the city. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter The sleek kitchen is fitted with an oversized center island in black silk granite, Italian cabinetry with brass accents and Miele appliances. The open living and dining area in the Great Room is separated by a modern gas fireplace, while Fleetwood doors lead to an infinity pool, according to the listing held by Compass broker Aaron Kirman. The owner’s suite encompasses the entire top floor and includes a large walk-in closet, a sitting area and a gray marble bathroom with bath, separate glass shower and double sinks. The lower level includes a media room, full bar, fitness studio and cedar wellness area with private sauna. There are also several guest suites and a huge wine cellar that can hold over 300 bottles of wine. Even though Grande has landed this particular Hollywood Hills mansion, she’s not leaving the Exclusive Zone, as earlier this year she reclaimed a smaller house in the same Bird Streets enclave. The singer paid $ 9 million for the most secluded estate, and it appears she made it her primary residence. In addition to her main home in Bird Streets, Grande also maintains a retreat in Montecito. The musician bought the Santa Barbara getaway from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $ 6.75 million last year, and it was there that she married her husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, when of a secret ceremony in May 2021.

