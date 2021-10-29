Morning Show Recap, Season 2, Episode 7

Her episodes like La Amara Vita that make me wish The morning show actually started long before the implosion of ETC and Mitch Kessler’s sexual misconduct being exposed so we could watch more of Alex Levy and Mitch doing their thing on and off the air in their relationship is a lot more complex and interesting than most things that go on on this show, and Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell have killer chemistry onscreen. Who needs Bradley Jackson when we can have a deranged Alex Levy yelling at Mitch Kessler for being associated with [his] tail? That’s definitely not the feeling I’m supposed to walk away with from this episode, but honestly all I want is Aniston and Carrell to star immediately in a Nancy Meyersesque romantic comedy. They can dance slowly in there too, please. Alas, Alex Levy’s stay at Lake Como is neither as relaxing nor as enjoyable as a Nancy Meyers movie, but it is Complicated, and as Alex and Mitch yell at each other amid some really lavish interiors, you just know Somethings Gotta Give, so, hey, maybe Meyers’ magic is already working.

We now know that Alex Levy, suffering from back pain and a broken mind, left Las Vegas and flew to Italy with a very important mission: to ensure that no one, now or ever, for any eternity, thinks she and Mitch had sex. The thought of, again, is such a crazy phrase that I never want to stop using it being associated with [his] dick is so obnoxious to her that she tracked down Mitch in the middle of an emerging pandemic to get him to write a statement saying they had never had sex. She doesn’t care if it’s a huge lie. She doesn’t care if he doesn’t want to lie anymore. She’s so scared of being portrayed as a fraud and losing everything like Mitch did that she doesn’t care how crazy she looks or how much effort she has to put into keeping that covered. The two yell at each other for a while, and after Alex throws a real cut, how has your life been with you? at Mitch’s, he’s so lost that Alex would think of the simple fact that having consensual sex with [him] was so vile that it will end [her] life he agrees to write the statement for her. Of course the statement he writes is that I didn’t fuck Alex Levy. Sincerely, Mitch Kessler, who annoys Alex even more, but she picks him up, along with his new phone number, in case she needs to reconfirm anything, and leaves.

As soon as she’s out, you can see Mitch hates himself for letting this reunion go like this. Paola sees it too and encourages him not to stop there. He finds Alex unable to exit the portal at the end of his driveway, which of course immediately leads to comments about the button in his dressing room apparently, that was Alex’s idea in the first place, and it was only to close the door do not get [his] dick sucked in private, so there. After they calm down again, he tries to explain why he did the things he did, but there is no good explanation here. Mitch seems to know it and all he wants now is not forgiveness but for Alex to know that nothing he did came from a place of wickedness; He doesn’t want her to think he’s bad. This conversation turns into another argument, and Alex is gone just as quickly.

Of course, Alex is in Italy, and the pandemic is getting worse and a lockdown has been instituted. It’s almost impossible to get a flight and it gets a lot harder when Alex, exhausted by, well, her life honestly, is so tired she has to stop. She is woken up the next morning by a policeman who won’t let her drive to the airport without having already made arrangements for her flight, and he needs to know where exactly she is going, the only local number she has belongs to. to Mitch. She therefore returns to the Manor of Tension. Only this time, Mitch finished talking to her. He left her notes to come in, sit down, and eat the breakfast he made for her, but told her he wasn’t going downstairs. It is too hard. He left her an official written statement as she requested. Alex sobs then smashes a glass and sobs again and it doesn’t take long for Mitch to appear. I’m trapped in Italy, and I don’t know who I am or what I’m supposed to do, and I miss you, she said, hugging him. So, yeah, Alex flew to Italy to get that No Humping Mitch Kessler signed and dated, but she also went because she’s down and needs her friend. As Nancy Meyers and I have said before, IT IS COMPLICATED.

This moment diffuses the tension a little. Mitch gives Alex a flight home the next morning, they sip wine, they play trivial chase, Mitch says weird stuff about the Chipmunks, and they dance. Mitch turns on the record player and it’s like the good old days. But Mitch makes it clear once again: All he wants is for Alex just not to hate him. And, of course, they talk. They talk about canceling the culture Alex is really obsessed and Mitch notes that the good thing to come out of this is that he has realized who in his life is real and who believes that you can change for him that is, of all people She and Paola just left because of this tension thanks to Mitch asking him to delete her interview and Alex makes her feel like shit and he apologizes for what he did to Alex. Deep down, you and I know how close we are, she told him. She confesses that after sleeping together in Chile she thought she was pregnant and secretly she wanted this baby so much because she loved him so much as a partner. They say that no matter where they worked, they would make a successful team. They talk about how Mitch goes in pretty dark places because he lost everything that gave [his] the meaning of life. And they sleep, curled up on the floor together. It almost seems like this is the closure they are both looking for.

But then Mitch turns on the TV, and the news on the Vanity Fair excerpt that details how Mitch targeted black women, and everything in between. Alex remembers that being associated with Mitch would ruin her, and Mitch remembers that everyone hates him no matter how much he screams that he didn’t want to do any of that and that he doesn’t understand and that he just wants to be a better person. But Alex can’t help her, and she sure can’t be seen with him. She wants to get out of there quickly. Mitch knows that means she won’t stand up for him or remind people who he is inside her anytime soon. Even with all that Mitch has done horrible, it’s a pretty cold way of saying goodbye. Alex knows it too, we see her in the car running towards the airport, whispering to herself that she is a good person because she really needs to be convinced.

Mitch walks over to the only person he left in his corner: Paola. I don’t know how to tell you this, but, uh, she slaps him and says, show me your big fucking balls. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again (so, so many times), but what is this show? Either way, they’re having sex. She admits she didn’t delete the interview because she thought she might never see him again and miss him (like, honey, we know this interview is coming out) . Then she asks Mitch to run to get his cigarettes. He drives and seems almost at peace for a moment until the dark places he mentioned before start to creep in. He hears Alex yelling at him; he hears Hannah begging him. He swerves to avoid hitting a car on the turn, but when he sees that he is heading straight for a cliff, he does not turn or apply the brakes; he lets go of the steering wheel. His last thought is of him and Alex dancing together.