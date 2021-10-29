The royal us: subtle transition as aging queen hands over more tasks | The Queen

WAs Prince Charles welcomes world leaders to the Cop26 climate summit next week, the Queen will appear in recorded video from Windsor to address delegates in Glasgow. This could well be a watershed moment.

With the advancing years of Queens, there has been a gradual devolution of some of the more arduous public engagements to younger members of the Royal Family. The Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April at age 99 and Queens’ recent cancellation of public commitments to rely on medical advice after undisclosed tests, which required overnight hospitalization, have drawn attention on the inevitable transition and what it entails.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that doctors had advised him to rest for at least the next two weeks and to refrain from undertaking any official visits. It will be limited to light tasks only, including certain virtual audiences.

Fewer engagements and more time spent at Windsor Castle seem likely in the future. She prefers it there, and that’s where she keeps parakeets.

Obviously, as the Queen ages, more tasks will be devolved on other members of the Royal Family, said Professor Vernon Bogdanor, author, political scientist and UK constitution expert. Other members of the royal family can do anything except constitutional functions, such as audiences with the Prime Minister and signing acts of parliament.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall speak with Poppy Appeal collectors at Clarence House, London, last week. Photograph: Victoria Jones / PA

If the queen, 95, is temporarily unwell, for example due to illness, or is out of the country, state councilors can intervene. By law, advisers include the sovereign’s husband and the next four people in the line of succession who are over 21 years of age.

Today it is Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duke of York, according to the official website of the Royal Family. This is despite the fact that Harry resigned as an active royal and decamped to the United States to become financially independent, and Andrew was forced to step down from royal duties following the controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The mechanism means that only two state councilors are allowed to perform most of the sovereign’s official functions, such as attending privy council meetings, signing routine documents, and receiving credentials from new ambassadors to the Kingdom- United.

However, there are a number of basic constitutional functions that cannot be delegated: Commonwealth affairs, dissolving parliament, creating peers, and appointing a prime minister.

State councilors are a buffer. They have no decision-making power, Bogdanor said. If you look at the duties that only the Queen can do, there are few.

State opening of parliament, for example, is something Charles could undertake, Bogdanor said. It is not strictly necessary for the monarch to be present. Indeed, the Queen missed it twice, in 1959 and in 1963 when she was pregnant with Andrew and then Edward.

Queen Victoria was often not there towards the end of her reign, Bogdanor noted. This was in part due to his long period of isolation after the death of Prince Albert and his dislike of Liberal Prime Minister William Gladstone. So she didn’t want to deliver the Queens speech in person.

Other key occasions on the royal calendar, such as the Trooping of the Color and Remembrance Sunday, which are part of the magic of the monarchy, in that they are part of how the monarchy presents itself, could all be made by others, said Bogdanor, they are not part of the basic constitutional function, and they could be presented by the Prince of Wales. But, as I understand it, the Queen feels that she needs to be seen and therefore needs to be involved in activities.

The Queen attended the launch of the baton relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in London a few weeks ago. Photograph: Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

Observers commented that the Queen looked tired, pinched, as one said on her return from Scotland in September. She was last seen riding her horse at Balmoral, and she apparently hasn’t been seen walking her dogs lately. With no details from Buckingham Palace on the tests she underwent, which remain private, and her insistence that she is in a good mood, it can be assumed that she is slowing down, naturally, but otherwise fine.

Meanwhile, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will be out in force in Glasgow, especially to attend a reception for world leaders. The rest of the family are all stepping into the breach, and have been for some time, said royal historian and author Hugo Vickers.

Charles already lays the wreath on his mother’s behalf at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sundays since 2017. Persistent comments about whether he should succeed him as head of the Commonwealth were in fact silenced when the Queen declared it her sincere wish, and two days later Commonwealth leaders declared their wish as well.

His decision to hand these responsibilities over to Charles illustrates how Buckingham Palace and Clarence House see the heir gradually taking over more of his mother’s duties.

As she no longer undertakes long-haul trips, Charles already represents her on official overseas visits, notably at the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. He and the Duchess of Cornwall had been with Queens at the official opening of parliament since Philip stepped down from public life in August 2017.

Investitures, once described by the Queen as one of the tasks she considers most important, are regularly carried out by Charles, William and sometimes Princess Anne.

William and Kate, who live in Kensington Palace and have a second home near Sandringham, Norfolk, are reportedly considering moving to Windsor, closer to the Queen.

If the transition works well, it should be very, very subtle. I barely noticed when the Queen stopped doing most of the investiture, Vickers said. We all know that is changing below the surface.

The word abdication may not be in the Queens lexicon, but nothing precludes a co-leader arrangement as a practical solution to the challenges of an aging ruler.

The Queen appears via video from Windsor Castle, during a virtual audience at Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Victoria Jones / AP

Next year’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years on the throne, will inevitably be more demanding and tiring for her, Vickers said. He said the Queens Private Office should think very carefully about not doing too much for her as she is reluctant to say no and doesn’t like to disappoint people.

In his role in organizing the Jubilee Walkways and Commonwealth Walkways, Vickers said he strives for maximum exposure from the Queen and minimum time spent by her. I have always been very proud to reduce my commitments as much as possible. In other words, if it passes a particular point, it gets out of the car, reveals something, and gets back into the car.

The Covid pandemic has forced the queen to turn to virtual engagements, which are less tiring, and she has zoomed in like an asp shrimp, Vickers said. But Charles and William will have to do a little more. I can see that in a perfectly organized system this would happen transparently.

During the pandemic, she spent more time in Windsor. It’s easier than Buckingham Palace. She can operate perfectly from there and she has space to get some air, Vickers said.

And there are her parakeets. I didn’t see them, but I heard them. There is even a parakeet keeper. And I think she really enjoys spending time with them.