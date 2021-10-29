Trick-or-treat, costume contest, live music and more: Tricias Halloween Picks 10/29/21

Halloween is a Sunday, but there are plenty of pre-holiday events this weekend.

Julie Raach / Unsplash

It’s Halloween season and this weekend you’ll find everything from family fun to spooky events and activities up and down the valley. Here is a day to day breakdown.

FRIDAY:

Day of the Dead in Maya

Throughout the month, the Maya Restaurant at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon served up a cocktail and specialty dessert to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos Day of the Dead. Maya will serve a Marigold Margarita, made with Patrn Reposado, fresh lime juice and Cempaxchil marigold syrup. For dessert, indulge in the Pumpkin Bread Cake made with caramel stained pumpkin, orange blossom milk, spicy pepitas and topped with cinnamon ice cream. These specials will be served until November 2. For more information visit riverfrontdining.com .

Try a margarita margarita, one of the Dia De Los Muertos specialties at Maya at the Westin Riverfront in Avon.

Courtesy photo

Voodoo dance party

Also at the Westin Riverfront, the VooDoo Dance Party will help you discover new moves to show off at dance parties throughout the weekend. This class will be taught by local choreographer (and Vail Daily Live host) Meredith Kirkman. Class will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Athletic Club in the Westin and Kirkman has devised some Halloween-inspired hip hop moves and a spooky mix of dance moves to haunted classics. Wear a costume to class for a chance to win a prize and stay for the party afterward. For more information and to register, visit clubsportwestin.com .

Learn new moves during the VooDoo Dance Party at the Athletic Club at the Westin Riverfront in Avon.

Courtesy photo

Golden Dawn Arkestra Cosmic Disco Halloween

The Underground Sound concert series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center has the perfect band playing on Halloween weekend. The Golden Dawn Arkestra will prepare the crowd for this festive holiday with their extravagant costumes, dances and what they call intergalactic tunes. The Golden Dawn Arkestra usually has a dozen musicians, dancers, and performers on stage and in full costumes, so put on something special. Show time is 7:30 p.m. on Friday and tickets are $ 45 and are also included with the Underground Sound pass. For more information, visit vilarpac.org .

Golden Dawn Arkestra takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Courtesy photo

Red Lion Bingo and Halloween Costume Contest

The Red Lion Restaurant and Bar in Vail will host a bingo and costume party on Fridays with bingo games starting at 8 p.m. Win prizes for bingo and for the best costume. Learn more by visiting Theredlion.com .

Halloween dance party

The team at Route 6 Cafe and Lounge has the place all decorated and ready to go for a night of moving and grooving with special guest Rawkn, Money 2 Burn and JDM.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three costumes and first place will win $ 200, second place will win $ 100 and third place will win $ 50, so come in disguise to impress.

The music (house music, trap, rap, dubstep, bass music etc.) starts around 8 p.m. and there is no entrance fee. To verify Route 6s Facebook page for more details.

Saturday:

Avon Town Costume Contest & Fun Pumpkin Race

Start your Halloween party early and burn some calories before eating tons of candy this weekend with the Avons Town Costume Contest and the Pumpkin Fun Run. Head to Nottingham Park and sign up at the Metcalf hut by the lake. The costume and fun run competition takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. Prizes will be awarded to the best costumes. Refreshments will be provided and participants will receive a pumpkin and carving kit with their registration. For more information or to register in advance, contact Josh Auten at the City of Avon at 970-748-4059 or [email protected] .

Science Spooktacular in Walking Mountains

The Walking Mountains Science Center won’t be hosting its traditional Fright at the Museum, which returns in 2022, but they will have Science Spooktacular. On Saturdays and Sundays, drop by the Avon Tang Campus for games and science experiments for the kids to celebrate the Halloween season. Visit them anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for activities like pumpkin bowling, sweet corn dissolving, and prizes. Feel free to don the costumes if you wish.

Check out Science Spooktacular Storytime, presented by The Bookworm of Edwards Saturday from 10 am to 10:30 am and 11 am to 11:30 am Readers will share some of The Bookworms favorite spooky books. No registration required for this event and feel free to wear a costume for story time as well. Go to walkingmountains.org for more details.

Scarecrow Building at Vail Public Library

Be smart this Saturday at the Vail Public Library by building a scarecrow on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The library will provide picture frames and art supplies, and scarecrow clothing will be provided by Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Store. This activity is best suited for ages 5 and up and all children should be accompanied by an adult, but teens can work independently. Prizes will be awarded to the most unique and creative scarecrows. Please confirm your attendance to Cricket Pylman at 970.479.2179 or [email protected] .

Fall party with Mountain Life

Grab your costumes and head to 4 Eagle Ranch for a fun and festive fall event for the whole family hosted by Mountain Life Calvary Chapel. The Fall Fun Fest leaves the gory details at home and encourages non-spooky costumes. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., take part in family games, inflatables, ax throws for adults and lots of treats. There will also be free cider and popcorn to snack on. For more information visit mountainlife.church/fall-fun-fest .

The Fall Fun Fest, hosted by Mountain Life Calvary Church, will be held at 4 Eagle Ranch outside of Wolcott.

Courtesy photo

Minturn Community Trick-or-Treating

Come on for some goodies in Minturn this Saturday. Stop at Minturn Town Hall where they will not only hand out candy, but also accept gold tickets, which will be used to redeem special prizes. Gold tickets will be randomly distributed at Helen’s New Home located at 152 Main Street starting at 5:00 p.m. The Minturn Fire Station will distribute glow sticks and reflective bags. Visit Minturn.org for more information.

Halloween Rock n Roll Reel

Local band Rewind will perform classic rock tunes from the 70s, 80s and 90s under the marquee at Edwards’ Riverwalk Theater on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wear your best 80s glam group costume or choose something with a more Halloween theme. The group will be dressed and hope you will be too. For more information, visit the Facebook Rewinds event page.

Dress up in traditional Halloween costumes or wear your best glam rocker outfit for the Rewinds Halloween concert.

Courtesy photo

Halloween party in Agave

Agave in Avon hosts live music again this Saturday, which is also Agave’s annual Halloween party. Enjoy the music of the Altitones and plan to dress your best as there is a $ 500 cash prize for the best costume. More details can be found at Agaves Facebook page .

Sunday:

29th Street Annual Trick or Treat

The Vail Recreation District hosts the 29th Trick or Treat Trot on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This free event allows children 0-10 years old to show off their competition while getting candy. Start at check-in counters in Vail Village and Lionshead and costumed sleight of hand will be directed to participating merchants. The Trick or Treat Trot takes place in rain, snow or sunshine, so dress accordingly. For more information, visit vailrec.com .

The 29th edition of the Trick or Treat Trot will take place in the villages of Vail and Lionshead on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.

Vail Leisure District / Courtesy photo

Beaver Creek Spooktacular

It’s baa-ack! The Beaver Creek Spooktacular returns to the village and invites you to take a spooky stroll through the shops and through the woods of Beaver Creek. Savor the pumpkin carving in the village and the treats in the stores from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit beavercreek.com .

Halloween family jam

Back for its second year, Halloween Family Jam with the Shakedown Family Band in Vail and Lionshead Villages from 1pm to 6pm on Sundays. Let the kids enjoy the Trick or Treat Trot while the adults enjoy the live music. Music will be performing simultaneously, so head to both villages if you want to hear different bands throughout this time. For more information, visit shakedownbarvail.com .

Calendar:

Vail Village Stage – near the children’s fountain

The other brothers: 11:30 a.m.

Kory Montgomery Band: 1:30 p.m.

The Platinum Review: 3:30 p.m.

Lionshead scene – near Garfinkels

Robby Peoples & The People 11:30 am

Brendan McKinney Band 1:30 p.m.

Guardian Brothers 3:30 p.m.