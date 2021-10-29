Entertainment
Bollywood star Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack aged 46, sparking mourning wave in India
Bollywood star Puneeth Rajkumar died today at the age of 46 from a heart attack, sparking a wave of mourning across India.
The “extremely fit” actor complained of chest pain during a workout at the gym around 11am this morning and was seen by a doctor who diagnosed him with an acute heart attack.
He was immediately taken to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern state of Karnataka, where he arrived “unresponsive” and was later pronounced dead at 2.30pm.
He is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth, whom he married in 1999, and their two teenage daughters, Drithi and Vandhitha.
Bollywood star Puneeth Rajkumar, 46 (pictured) died of a massive heart attack on Friday after suffering chest pain during a gym workout, sparking a wave of mourning across India
Rajkumar was the captivating lead actor in 29 films and also appeared on television, where he hosted the Indian version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”.
After news of his transfer to hospital was announced, a large crowd gathered outside Bengaluru hospital as news of his heart attack spread throughout the city.
Dr Ranganath Nayak, a cardiologist at the hospital, said in a statement that Rajkumar was unresponsive and his heart had stopped beating when he arrived.
“Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was a 46 year old man in very good physical shape. This morning after his routine exercise he complained of chest pain and was taken to his family doctor where he was diagnosed with an acute heart attack and he was immediately referred to our hospital for further care. thorough.
“When he arrived at our hospital, Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was unresponsive and his heart had stopped – this is called cardiac asystole.”
The popular Indian actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth, whom he married in 1999 (pictured together) and their two teenage daughters, Drithi and Vandhitha
Rajkumar was a lead actor in 29 films and has also appeared on television, where he hosted the Indian version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” (pictured on the set of Anna Bond in 2012)
Despite the prolonged attempts at resuscitation by a panel of medical experts, the actor remained in a state of non-responsiveness and his heart refused to speed up. He was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.
Condolences to Rajkumar’s family have flooded social media with fans, several movie stars and politicians, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourning the death of Rajkumar.
“A cruel twist of fate tore a prolific and talented actor from us, Puneeth Rajkumar. It was not the age to leave, ”the Prime Minister of India said in a tweet.
“He will be fondly remembered for generations to come for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti. ‘
Rajkumar was taken to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern state of Karnataka, where he arrived “unresponsive” and was later pronounced dead at 2:30 pm. Pictured: A large crowd gathered outside the hospital as news of the actor’s heart attack spread throughout the city
Offices and stores in India’s tech capital Bangalore closed on Friday and police were called in to control swarming crowds of fans in anticipation of violence following the actor’s death.
TV channels showed crowds of fans flocking to the hospital where he was being treated, and police were in force to try to control them.
Movie stars are revered in India almost obsessively and even the natural deaths of movie stars have caused great unrest in the past as distraught fans try to come to terms with the death of their idol.
While the malls were open, several movie theaters across Bangalore closed for the day and stopped showing films in the city. Several popular pubs across the city also closed after the news of Rajkumar’s death.
Indian politicians pay tribute next to the body of actor Puneeth Rajkumar which is on display at the Sree Kanteerava outdoor stadium in Bangalore
On Friday, offices and stores in Bengaluru, India’s tech capital, were closed and police called in to control swarming crowds of fans in anticipation of violence following the death of the revered actor
India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services, sent a notice to its employees around 3 p.m. local time, asking them to get home early, an employee at one of its offices told Reuters from Bengaluru.
Other tech companies said they were monitoring the situation in the city. Accounting firm KPMG had asked its employees to return home, an employee at the Bengaluru office told Reuters.
“I urge the people of the state to pay their last rites with respect, be peaceful and allow the family to cry in peace,” Karnataka State Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said at a press conference a few minutes after the death of the actor. announcement.
His body will be kept at Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore for people to pay tribute to the actor.
Rajkumar, known for his romantic and action films, and was also well known for his playback songs.
He was the son of Rajkumar, South India’s biggest movie star, but carved out a career for himself.
After starring in several films as a child, he made his debut as a lead actor in a 2002 Kannada language film, “Appu”. He followed this up with other blockbuster films including “Abhi”, “Veera Kannadiga”, “Maurya”, “Ajay” and “Arasu”.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10145467/Bollywood-star-Puneeth-Rajkumar-dies-heart-attack-aged-46-sparking-wave-mourning-India.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]