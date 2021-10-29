Bollywood star Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack aged 46, sparking mourning wave in India

Bollywood star Puneeth Rajkumar died today at the age of 46 from a heart attack, sparking a wave of mourning across India.

The “extremely fit” actor complained of chest pain during a workout at the gym around 11am this morning and was seen by a doctor who diagnosed him with an acute heart attack.

He was immediately taken to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern state of Karnataka, where he arrived “unresponsive” and was later pronounced dead at 2.30pm.

He is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth, whom he married in 1999, and their two teenage daughters, Drithi and Vandhitha.

Bollywood star Puneeth Rajkumar, 46 (pictured) died of a massive heart attack on Friday after suffering chest pain during a gym workout, sparking a wave of mourning across India

Rajkumar was the captivating lead actor in 29 films and also appeared on television, where he hosted the Indian version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”.

After news of his transfer to hospital was announced, a large crowd gathered outside Bengaluru hospital as news of his heart attack spread throughout the city.

Dr Ranganath Nayak, a cardiologist at the hospital, said in a statement that Rajkumar was unresponsive and his heart had stopped beating when he arrived.

“Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was a 46 year old man in very good physical shape. This morning after his routine exercise he complained of chest pain and was taken to his family doctor where he was diagnosed with an acute heart attack and he was immediately referred to our hospital for further care. thorough.

“When he arrived at our hospital, Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was unresponsive and his heart had stopped – this is called cardiac asystole.”

The popular Indian actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth, whom he married in 1999 (pictured together) and their two teenage daughters, Drithi and Vandhitha

Rajkumar was a lead actor in 29 films and has also appeared on television, where he hosted the Indian version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” (pictured on the set of Anna Bond in 2012)

Despite the prolonged attempts at resuscitation by a panel of medical experts, the actor remained in a state of non-responsiveness and his heart refused to speed up. He was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.

Condolences to Rajkumar’s family have flooded social media with fans, several movie stars and politicians, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourning the death of Rajkumar.

“A cruel twist of fate tore a prolific and talented actor from us, Puneeth Rajkumar. It was not the age to leave, ”the Prime Minister of India said in a tweet.

“He will be fondly remembered for generations to come for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti. ‘

Rajkumar was taken to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern state of Karnataka, where he arrived “unresponsive” and was later pronounced dead at 2:30 pm. Pictured: A large crowd gathered outside the hospital as news of the actor’s heart attack spread throughout the city

Offices and stores in India’s tech capital Bangalore closed on Friday and police were called in to control swarming crowds of fans in anticipation of violence following the actor’s death.

TV channels showed crowds of fans flocking to the hospital where he was being treated, and police were in force to try to control them.

Movie stars are revered in India almost obsessively and even the natural deaths of movie stars have caused great unrest in the past as distraught fans try to come to terms with the death of their idol.

While the malls were open, several movie theaters across Bangalore closed for the day and stopped showing films in the city. Several popular pubs across the city also closed after the news of Rajkumar’s death.

Indian politicians pay tribute next to the body of actor Puneeth Rajkumar which is on display at the Sree Kanteerava outdoor stadium in Bangalore

On Friday, offices and stores in Bengaluru, India’s tech capital, were closed and police called in to control swarming crowds of fans in anticipation of violence following the death of the revered actor

India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services, sent a notice to its employees around 3 p.m. local time, asking them to get home early, an employee at one of its offices told Reuters from Bengaluru.

Other tech companies said they were monitoring the situation in the city. Accounting firm KPMG had asked its employees to return home, an employee at the Bengaluru office told Reuters.

“I urge the people of the state to pay their last rites with respect, be peaceful and allow the family to cry in peace,” Karnataka State Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said at a press conference a few minutes after the death of the actor. announcement.

His body will be kept at Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore for people to pay tribute to the actor.

Rajkumar, known for his romantic and action films, and was also well known for his playback songs.

He was the son of Rajkumar, South India’s biggest movie star, but carved out a career for himself.

After starring in several films as a child, he made his debut as a lead actor in a 2002 Kannada language film, “Appu”. He followed this up with other blockbuster films including “Abhi”, “Veera Kannadiga”, “Maurya”, “Ajay” and “Arasu”.