Rust Gunsmith Has No Idea How Live Bullets Settled, Lawyers Say | Rusting movie set shooting

Lawyers representing the gun crew member on the film set where actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun during the rehearsal that killed the cinematographer last week blamed the producers for a dangerous plateau.

Team member, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has no idea how live ammunition became present on the set near Santa Fe in New Mexico where Western Desert Rust was being filmed. .

Gutierrez-Reed, 24, is devastated and completely beside herself with the events that have occurred, according to a statement released Thursday evening by her lawyers.

A week ago Rusts director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when Baldwin, the lead actor and producer of the film, was rehearsing with a Colt .45 pistol and he unloaded what investigators did. believe to be a live bullet, which also injured the director, Joël Souza.

Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set. Ultimately, this set would never have been compromised if the live ammunition had not been introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds are coming from, said the statement of her attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, as first reported by NBC.

The statement continued: She fought for training, days to maintain guns, and time to prepare for gunfire, but was ultimately quashed by production and its department. The whole production has become unsafe due to various factors including the lack of safety meetings. It wasn’t Hannah’s fault.

Gutierrez-Reed and first assistant director Dave Halls have come under scrutiny following accounts of teams moving away from the set before the fatal shooting, due to fears for safety.

Both have spoken to investigators from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s team, Adan Mendoza, and the department has already interviewed many people involved in Rust.

The reports come amid a wider outcry from industry professionals over what they claim is a deterioration in pay and conditions for crews in Hollywood productions for television and theaters, affecting health and worker safety.

Halls also retained the services of a lawyer. He handed the pistol to Baldwin and falsely shouted that it was cold, meaning it did not contain live ammunition, according to the Sheriff’s Department affidavits.

According to an additional affidavit released on Wednesday, Halls admitted to investigators that he should have checked all the cartridges in the gun before handing it over to lead actor Baldwin, who also produced the film, but had not done so. .

No decision has yet been made on criminal charges. The filming of the film was interrupted after the death of Hutchins and has not resumed.

Mendoza told a press conference on Wednesday that there was some complacency in the way guns were handled on set.

Investigators found 500 rounds of ammunition, a mix of blank bullets, dummy bullets and suspected live bullets, although gun specialist Gutierrez-Reed said real ammunition should never have been present.

There have been reports in the media that the guns used on Rust had previously misfired.

Lawyers for Gutierrez-Reeds spoke of an accidental discharge of a weapon, but not the handling of gunsmiths.

The statement referred to two gun accidents before Hutchins was killed. He said: The first on this set was the props master and the second was a stuntman after Hannah informed him that his gun was hot.

The deadly shooting has put a microscope in an often invisible corner of the film industry where critics say the pursuit of profit can lead to unsafe working conditions.

With a budget of around $ 7 million, West Desert Rust was not a micro-budget independent.

Nomadland, former Oscar winner for Best Picture at the Oscars, was made for less.

But all of Rust’s New Mexico had inexperienced crew members, apparent safety breaches, and a serious labor dispute.

For some in the business, failures reflect bigger issues in a rapidly changing film industry.

Production is exploding, corners are cut even more and budgets are cut even further, said Mynette Louie, a veteran independent producer, adding: Somethings got to give.

Filming took place at a busy time: TV and feature film production in the United States is ramping up following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Streaming services are increasing the demand for content. And meanwhile, the industry is grappling with standards for movie sets.

The lack of proper weapons protocol has shocked veterans of cinema.

It was incompetence, inexperience and I hate to say this lack of attention to your work. If there’s a whole bunch of ammo in one box, that’s not how it goes, said Mike Tristano, a longtime professional gunsmith.

The New Mexico branch of the union of the International Theater Employees Alliance (IATSE) called the reports of non-union workers brought in as inexcusable.

In a statement, Rust executive producer Allen Cheney said the film’s six producers collectively have over 35 years of film and television experience. He called Rust a union certified production.

Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn has suggested that a sloppy crop could be partly to blame.

Dozens of people have died or been seriously injured on sets due to irresponsibility, ignorance of safety protocols, inappropriate leadership and an established culture of senseless rushing, Gunn said. on Twitter.

Veteran prop master Neal Zoromski told the Los Angeles Times he turned down an offer to work on Rust because producers insisted a person could serve as both an assistant prop master and gunsmith.

Gary Tuers, property master of Tomorrow War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, said the filming was an indictment against modern production culture.

This tragedy was an apparent accident, he wrote on Instagram. But it was also a predictable result of the incentive structure within the modern film industry.