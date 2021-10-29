Deep Space Nine and Entourage actor, dies at 71





Camille Saviola, an actress known for her work on shows like Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Entourage, Younger and in roles on Broadway, has passed away. She was 71 years old. Saviola played religious leader Kai Opaka in four episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and his passing was first noted by a Star Trek Wiki page, as well as mourned on social media by actors and colleagues like Harvey. Fierstein, Kelly briggs and Wilson Cruz. Fierstein hailed her as the Italian godmother of soul in her tribute, while Cruz noted the indelible presence she left on the industry. See their tweets below. Saviola was also known for playing the Turtle Mum on the HBO Entourage series, appearing in three episodes opposite actor Jerry Ferrara. She recently starred in four episodes of the Younger series. On Broadway, she appeared in productions of Nine and Chicago, and she won a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Distinguished Featured Performance in 2003 for her work in a production called The House of Bernarda Alba. Born in New York and of Italian descent, Saviola graduated from the High School of Music and Art in Manhattan, but later dropped out of college to become an actress and lead a girl’s rock group in 1970 called Margo Lewis Explosion. Her film debut was in 1984 when she appeared in Woody Allens Broadway Danny Rose as an unnamed character, and she also appeared in Allens The Purple Rose of Cairo and was cut from Radio Days. Some of Saviolas’ other credits include The Heights series, Addams Family Values, Judging Amy, First Monday, and Nip / Tuck.

