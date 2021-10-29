Tee Martin on Baltimore Ravens WR Hollywood Brown: “One of the Best Deep Bullet Trackers”





OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown slipped behind the Bengals secondary and caught a 39-yard touchdown pass over Lamar Jackson’s shoulder. It was no surprise to Baltimore receivers coach Tee Martin, who has watched Brown excel throughout the season. “He’s one of the best deep bullet trackers I’ve ever trained,” said Martin. “It’s a natural thing. You saw him in college. I recruited him from JUCO [junior college]; he always had that ability. I’ve known him for a long time and he’s always been one of the best deep ball trackers. Brown leads the Ravens with 566 yards on six TDs. He has also been targeted 57 times and has 37 receptions. It’s a big year for Brown as the Ravens have to decide if they’ll pick his fifth-year option next season. So far, Brown is showing his worth. “I just think that with his preparation I’m most proud of him with the way he’s approached the professional side of the game during the week,” said Martin. “Sundays are the result of the week, and I think he did the best to go out early every day, asking for more, [asking] what exercise can we do to work on this, and really tackle the issues. “It’s one thing to recognize it, but it’s another to accept it and then work on it. I think he’s done a really good job coming to work every day, and we see it. the results on match day.

