After Aryan Khan surety, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and more post photos of Shah Rukh Khan and his family





Karan Johar shared this photo with Shah Rukh Khan. (Image courtesy: karanjohar ) Strong points Karan Johar posted a photo with Shah Rukh Khan

He just added a red heart icon to the caption

Shanaya shared a throwback photo with her childhood friend Aryan New Delhi: A wave of relief has swept through Bollywood after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released on bail Thursday by the Bombay High Court. Aryan Khan, along with several others, was arrested in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 after a raid on a cruise ship sailing off the coast of Mumbai. Former Indian Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi represented Aryan in the Bombay High Court. The actor’s son will leave Arthur Road in Mumbai on Saturday after being taken into judicial custody for nearly three weeks. After Aryan Khan was released on bail, several members of the film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s close friends such as Karan Johar, Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor and Malaika-Amrita Arora, shared photos with the superstar. and his son to support Shah Rukh. Celebrities and fans alike have shown solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan throughout the cruise drug affair. Karan Johar, who has been friends with Shah Rukh Khan for years, posted a photo with the actor and just added a red heart icon to the caption. Screenshot of Karan Johar’s Instagram story. Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and their daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who have been with Shah Rukh and Gauri for a long time, also expressed their relief after the Bombay High Court order on social media. Shanaya shared a throwback photo with her childhood friend Aryan and accompanied it with a heart icon. Maheep Kapoor posted a photo of Gauri Khan and Aryan with a red heart icon. Sanjay Kapoor shared a photo of himself, Maheep and Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri. Screenshot of Maheep Kapoor’s Instagram story with Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram story. “Thank you Lord,” wrote Malaika Arora, a close friend of Gauri Khan, on her Instagram story and in the next one she posted a photo of Shah Rukh and Gauri with their children. Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker shared this: Singer Mika Singh posted a photo with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote: “Congratulations to #AryanKhan and the other defendants for getting bail. I’m so happy it was finally granted, Brother Shah Rukh Khan. Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed immensely to the fellowship. God bless you and your family. “ Congratulation to #AryanKhan and the other accused for being released on bail. I’m so glad it was finally granted, my brother @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai and his nahi. You have contributed enormously to the fraternity. God bless you and your family. pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) 28 October 2021 Several other celebrities have taken to Twitter to congratulate Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri on their son’s release on bail. R Madhavan wrote: “Thank God. As a father I am so relieved … … that all good and positive things are happening.” Thank God . As a father, I am so relieved … … that all good and positive things will happen. Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) 28 October 2021 “Samay jab nyay karta hai tb gawaho ki zarurat nahi padti,” Sonu Sood tweeted. , son sood (@SonuSood) 28 October 2021 Ranvir Shorey wrote this in his tweet: “Der hai, andher nahi”. #Justice.” “Der hai, andher nahi”. #Justice Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) 28 October 2021 Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted: “I want to have fun tonight!” I want to have fun tonight! Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) 28 October 2021 Aryan Khan’s sister, Suhana Khan, also shared a collage of pictures from their family album and just showed her love for her brother and his family with these three words: “I love you”. After Aryan Khan was released on bail, hundreds of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat home to congratulate him. Photo of fans outside Mannat. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court, told NDTV that Shah Rukh Khan learned of his son’s release on bail with “tears of joy”. He added that the actor had “given up all his professional activities” after his son’s arrest. “He’s been very, very worried the last three or four days that I was there and I’m not even sure he had any good meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And he was having a good meal. was very, very worried. And I could see great relief, yes, on the father’s face the last time I met him, “Mukul Rohatgi told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/after-aryan-khans-bail-karan-johar-malaika-arora-shanaya-kapoor-maheep-kapoor-and-others-post-pics-of-shah-rukh-khan-and-family-2591878 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos