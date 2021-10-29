



LONDON Queen Elizabeth II has been advised by her doctors to rest for at least the next two weeks, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, deepening concerns about her health that began last week when she abruptly canceled a visit to Ireland of the North because of what aids the palate describes as fatigue. While the palace has said the Queen will continue to perform light and clerical duties and may hold meetings through Zoom, she will not participate in any official events or ceremonies, including the Festival of Remembrance, a gala scheduled for November 13. which honors the soldiers and civilians who sacrificed themselves for Britain in wartime. For the queen, 95, canceling her participation in an event two weeks in advance attests to the extraordinary precautions taken by her medical team. It also suggests that she has not recovered from last week’s health problem, even after retiring to Windsor Castle and canceling her visit to Northern Ireland, as well as a visit to the Conference of United Nations Climate Conference which opens in Glasgow next week. In a statement, the palace said: Following their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised her to continue resting for at least the next two weeks.

Last week, the Queen spent a night in a London hospital for what the palace called preliminary tests. She returned to Windsor Castle the next day and has since held virtual meetings, including with ambassadors. Buckingham Palace has not given any new details on the Queen’s condition, beyond saying she remains in good spirits and has recorded a video address which will be released at the opening of the climate conference. She had previously planned to attend a reception in Glasgow, but withdrew on Tuesday. Aides said last week that the Queen’s decision to cancel the trip to Northern Ireland was unrelated to Covid-19. They described her as exhausted after an eventful series of public events that included a reception at Windsor Castle for business executives like tech billionaire Bill Gates. Although she will miss the Festival of Remembrance, held at the Royal Albert Hall, the palace said she plans to attend the National Service of Remembrance, a related solemn ceremony that takes place the next day and is a essential part of his schedule. People with ties to the palace have suggested the decision to cancel his appearances was driven by a desire to give certainty to organizers of events like the Festival of Remembrance. They said the Queen’s public calendar for next week was light, so her decision to rest would not affect many events.

The Queen had surprised some royal watchers by resuming a busy public schedule following the death in April of her husband, Prince Philip. Some predicted that she would retreat to the shadows of Windsor Castle, where she and Philip had been sequestered during much of the pandemic. Instead, she exchanged jokes with world leaders at a summit meeting in Cornwall, opened the parliaments of England and Wales and welcomed President Biden and his wife, Jill, to Windsor Castle. Recent footage of the Queen has shown her generally alert and smiling, although she has been pictured using a cane during a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. It was the first time she had used one outside of recovering from knee surgery in 2003 and 2004. After more than a year behind closed doors, aides said there was a pent-up demand for the Queen to appear in public. While Elizabeth seemed eager to get back to a normal schedule, some have suggested that she has done too much.

