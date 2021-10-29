Tributes from Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and other Bollywood stars

A photo by Puneeth Rajkumar. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar leaves behind a legacy of iconic films for members of the film fraternity across generations. Puneeth Rajkumar, affectionately referred to by his fans as “Support“, died Friday at Vikram Hospital in Bangalore. He was 46 years old. His untimely death left Bollywood” shocked “and” extremely sad. “Pannu, Richa Chadha, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, among others, on social media. “Shocking and extremely sad … #PuneethRajkumar. I send my sincere condolences and prayers to the family, “Anil Kapoor tweeted while Abhishek Bachchan wrote:” Heartbreaking news! Left too early. #PuneethRajkumar. My condolences to his family and his fans. We will miss you.”

Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 29, 2021

Heartbreaking news! Left too early. #PuneethRajkumar

Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021

“You were the nicest, simplest person I have ever met. The world has lost another gem. My sincere condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti,” Sanjay Dutt tweeted.

Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 29, 2021

Ajay Devgn mourned the actor-director-singer with these words: “Your legacy will live on. RIP Puneeth. Sincere condolences to his family and fans.”

Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 29, 2021

Taapsee Pannu’s eulogy said, “This uncertainty of life and time is becoming a great teacher. Nothing seems to be too soon anymore. Heartbreaking to see it all slip out of our hands.”

taapsee pan (@taapsee) October 29, 2021

Richa Chadha retweeted actor Gulshan Devaiah’s tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar and the actress wrote: “Unbelievable! Only 46! Big loss for the Kannada industry. Condolences to family and fans. Rest in peace sir. ” Genelia D’Souza tweeted: “Shockedddd #RipPuneethRajkumar. It’s devastating. All the strength and prayers to the family during this difficult time.”

Shockeddd #RipPuneethRajkumar

It’s devastating

Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) October 29, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh mourned Puneeth Rajkumar with this tweet: “Deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the untimely passing of Sh #PuneethRajkumar. Sincere condolences to the family. It is a huge loss, may God give them the strength to face this turbulent time . Rest in peace. “

Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 29, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh’s tribute read: “This is shocking! At a loss for words … RIP #PuneethRajkumar. Strength and condolences to the family.”

It’s shocking ! Run out of words … RIP #PuneethRajkumar

Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 29, 2021

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor wrote: “Deeply shocked to learn of the sudden disappearance of Puneeth Rajkumar. A powerful actor who has captured people’s hearts with his incredible work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar.”

Actress Adah Sharma, who worked with Puneeth Rajkumar in Vikrama, shared this emotional tweet: “Worked too hard but still took selfies with all his fans and was smiling in all the photos! He always wanted to put a smile on everyone’s face, made sure everything everyone on set was happy. I think that’s how he should be remembered. A massive star who was so humble. “

Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) October 29, 2021

Grieving for his friend, actor Suniel Shetty wrote: “Shocked and upset beyond belief. Can’t imagine my dear friend #PuneethRajkumar is no more. Only 46 years old. Gone too soon my friend superstar and a wonderful human being. May God give strength to your family, friends and fans #ripPuneethrajkuma. “

Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 29, 2021

Anupam Kher tweeted: “Deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden disappearance of Indian actor #PuneethRajkumar! Everyone always had something nice to say about him. Both as an actor and as a person It must be so hard for his family and fans to cope with this loss. Prayers and Om Shanti! “

Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 29, 2021

“That can’t be true! Devastated to hear this. #PuneethRajkumar,” singer Shreya Ghoshal tweeted and added: “A humble superstar, so young, at the peak of his life has simply left the world. sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti. “

This cannot be true! Devastated to hear that. #PuneethRajkumar

Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) October 29, 2021

In her tribute, actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: “Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar sir Hands Joined Prayer and condolences to family and fans for this irreplaceable loss.”

Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 29, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted to Vikram Hospital after suffering a heart attack. His condition was “serious” and doctors did their best to treat him, ANI news agency reported earlier today.

Members of the Southern film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Prakash Raj, Lakshmi Manchu, Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, also mourned Puneeth Rajkumar on social media.

Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and has two children.

