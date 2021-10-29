Entertainment
Deep Space Nine actor was 71 – deadline
Camille Saviola, whose many theater and television roles include Bajoran religious leader Kai Opaka in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, the mother of the unfortunate Tortoise in Entourage and characters in Nine and Chicago on Broadway, passed away yesterday. She was 71 years old.
His death was reported on Star Trek WarpFactorTrek.com website, and in social media posts by friends. Further details were not immediately available.
Longtime friend and actor Harvey Fierstein tweeted: “She was a friend for 40 years who could always be counted on for a laugh, a shoulder or a kick in the ass. The Italian godmother of the soul! Goodbye.”
Actor Wilson Cruz, who has said he has performed with Saviola at numerous AIDS performances over the years, tweeted: “What a presence this woman was! My heart is heavy. My love to Camille’s family and friends across the industry. She will be missed.
On Facebook, friend and actress Mary Jo Mecca wrote: “We lost Camille Saviola today – A DIVA of the greatest kind. I met her when we played Mother & Daughter in The rink for the Musical Theater Guild. We spent every day on a park bench sharing stories about our Italian upbringing and building a relationship that we transferred onto stage. She called me ‘Jersey’ and I called her ‘Walk-Up’… She was a tough cookie with a huge heart, a wicked sense of humor and a voice that would make the rafters tremble… She fought the good fight in silence.
A Bronx native who made her show business debut as a singer in 1970s New York rock band Margo Lewis Explosion, Saviola made her Broadway debut as Mama Maddelena in the 1982 production of the musical directed by Tommy Tune. Nine. In 2003, joined the replacement cast of Chicago as matron Mama Morton.
Her film debut came just two years after her Broadway salute when she was cast for a small role in Woody Allen’s 1984. Broadway Danny Rose. She reunited with Allen the following year for a role in The purple rose of Cairo and since then enjoyed a prolific career in both television and film. She teamed up with Allen again in the 1991s. Shadows and fog. Other movie roles included Betsy’s wedding and Last exit to Brooklyn.
Val Bisoglio dies: Character actor who played father in ‘Saturday Night Fever’, appeared on ‘Quincy, ME’ and ‘Sopranos’ was 95
On television, she makes appearances on Remington Steele, Baby Boom, JAG, Some Of My Best Friends, Saving Grace, Leaving A Trace and Pinch / Tuck, among many others. In 1992, she reoffended on both Heights and Civil war, and in 1993 started playing Kai Opaka in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, a role that will be featured in four episodes until 1996.
In 2002, she returned in the legal drama of James Garner First monday like Judge Esther Weisenberg. She also played a lawyer in several episodes of Judging Amy from 2002-05.
From 2006 to 2009, Saviola reappeared on HBO Entourage, depicting the mother of Jerry Ferrara’s character Turtle.
Saviola’s most recent credit is the recurring role of Filomena in the series created by Darren Star. Younger.
Information on the survivors was not immediately available.
Camille Saviola. How could you leave us like this? She had been a friend of 40 years who could always be counted on for a laugh, a shoulder or an I-kick. The ass. The Italian godmother of the soul! Goodbye. pic.twitter.com/hCU4ZloIOy
– Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 29, 2021
What a presence was this woman! My heart is heavy. My love to Camille’s family and her family of friends across the industry. She will be missed. #CamilleSaviola https://t.co/fzhPiFzwa7
– Wilson Cruz (@ wcruz73) October 29, 2021
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of actress Camille Saviola today. She played Kai Opaka on # StarTrekDS9. TEAR.https://t.co/Wbgegaspgi
– WarpFactorTrek.com (@WarpFactorTrek) October 29, 2021
