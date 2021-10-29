Will Ferrell turned down $ 29 million to star in elf sequel





Ho ho ho? Rather no, no, no. Will ferrell recently revealed that he had given up on a $ 29 million bid to play in a Elf following. In an interview with Hollywood journalist, Ferrell remembers turning down the small fortune offered to him to play the role of Buddya, a tall man raised by elves who love Santa Claus and spaghetti because the storyline was so bad. I should have promoted the movie from an honest place, which would have been, like, Ohno, that’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down so much money, Ferrell said. And I thought, can I actually say these words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t make the movie. A huge success when it was released in 2003, Elf grossed $ 220 million against a budget of $ 33 million, and has since become one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time. (The film made receive negative feedback from The Washington Post, who called Elf Will Ferrell’s first and possibly last star vehicle.) Yet a smash hit and high paycheck weren’t enough to get Ferrell to don the yellow Buddys tights again. While Ferrell says his choice to decline a Elf the sequel was based on the material, other theories were put forward. In 2020, James Caan, who played Buddy’s biological father in the film, discussed what went wrong with Elf’s sequel on the radio 92.3 The fan, suggesting he fell apart because Ferrell didn’t get along with Elf director Jon favreau. The director and Will didn’t get along very well, Caan said. Will wanted to do it, and he didn’t want the director. He had it in his contract. It was one of those things. While the world never had a sequel Elf has been adapted into an animated special, video game, and hit Broadway musical. And not for nothing, the original remains a Christmas classic. A lesson for Hollywood: Sometimes it’s better to go. More great stories from Vanity Show How Samuel L. Jacksons Battle With Addiction Inspired His Groundbreaking Performance

