Nawazuddin Siddiqui has left the digital platform. He is not happy with what he sees there. The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or series of shows that have nothing more to say, says a disgusted Nawaz who was a pioneer in digital media.

When i did Sacred gamesfor Netflix, there was a craze and a challenge around digital media. We were giving new talents a chance Now that the freshness is gone. It has become dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. The main producers of Bollywood films have made lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers are getting huge amounts of money to create unlimited content. Quantity killed quality, says Nawaz sadly.

He finds OTT the shows unbearable now. When Icantbear to watch them how can I bear to be in them?

The actor par excellence fears the growth of a parallel star system on the OTT. Yeh star system bade parde ko kha gaya (this star system killed the big screen). Now we have so called stars on OTT clamoring for big bucks and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. They forget. Content is king. Woh zamana chala gala. When the stars reigned. Before this lockdown and digital domination, A-listers released their films in 3,000 theaters across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices.

