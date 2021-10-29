Actor Alec Baldwin’s filming highlights dangers of rushed film productions

Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting on a film set has put a microscope on an often invisible corner of the film industry where critics say the pursuit of profit can lead to unsafe working conditions.

With a budget of around US $ 7 million, the Western filmRustwas not a self-employed on a micro-budget. The previous winner for Best Picture at the Oscars, Nomadic country, was made for less. But the New Mexico set where Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had inexperienced team members, apparent safety breaches, and a serious labor dispute.

For some in the business, failures reflect bigger issues in a rapidly changing film industry.

“Production is exploding, budgets are even smaller and budgets even smaller,” said Mynette Louie, a seasoned independent producer. “Something has to give.”

Filming on October 21 came at a busy time: production is ramping up following the easing of pandemic restrictions, streaming services are increasing demand for content, and all the while, the industry struggles with standards for film sets.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said there was “some complacency” in the way guns were handled on set. Investigators found 500 rounds of ammunition, a mix of blank bullets, dummy bullets and suspected live bullets, although the set’s gun specialist, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, said real bullets ammunition should never have been present.

Attention focused on Gutierrez Reed, 24, who had only worked on one previous feature film, and assistant director Dave Halls, who handed the gun to Baldwin. According to a search warrant affidavit, Halls called out “the cold weapon” to indicate it was safe to use, but told detectives he had not checked all chambers of the weapon.

Lawyers for Gutierrez Reed said on Friday she had no idea where the live rounds were coming from. They blamed the unsafe conditions on producers cutting corners.

“Hannah was hired for two positions on this film, which made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as a gunsmith,” attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence said in a statement.

“She fought for training, days to maintain guns and time to prepare for gunfire, but was eventually canceled by production and her department. The whole production became dangerous. due to various factors, including the lack of security meetings. “

Veteran props master Neal W. Zoromski told the Los Angeles Times earlier that he turned down an offer to work on Rustbecause the producers insisted that one person could serve as both an assistant master of props and a gunsmith.

Yet the apparent lack of proper weapons protocol has stunned veterans of the cinema.

“It was incompetence, inexperience and I hate to say that lack of attention to your work. If there’s a whole bunch of ammunition thrown in a box, that’s not the way it is. is happening, “said Mike Tristano, a longtime professional gunsmith.

Cut corners blamed for filming

Many Rustmembers of the film crew left the set amid disagreement over working conditions, including safety procedures. A new crew was hired that morning, according to director Joel Souza, who spoke to detectives. He was standing near Hutchins and was injured by the shooting.

The New Mexico branch of the union of the International Theater Workers Alliance called the reports of unorganized workers brought in as “inexcusable.”

The union will soon vote on a new standards deal covering 60,000 film and television crew members, a deal struck with major studios after IATSE prepared for the first strike in 128 years of existence.

In a report, RustExecutive producer Allen Cheney said the film’s six producers collectively have over 35 years of experience in film and television. He called Rusta “certified union production”.

James Gunn, the guardians of the galaxyfilmmaker, suggested that a sloppy crop could be partly to blame.

“Dozens of people have died or been seriously injured on film sets due to irresponsibility, ignorance of safety protocols, inappropriate leadership and an established culture of mindless rush,” he said. Gunn said on Twitter.

Gaff it on Rust, Serge Svetnoy, accused the producers of the film of “negligence”.

“Sometimes to save a dime, you hire people who aren’t fully qualified for a complicated and dangerous job,” Svetnoy said in a Facebook post.

Gary Tuers, property manager of Tomorrow Warand Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, said the shoot was “an indictment against the modern production culture, which for the past 30 years has sought tax credits and found every way imaginable (and several who don’t ‘were not) to sacrifice the health and safety of teams in the name of budget conscience. “

“This tragedy was an apparent accident,” he wrote on Instagram. “But it was also a predictable result of the incentive structure within the modern film industry.”

Film partly financed by the Baldwin company

Several companies have come together to finance and produce Rust, including Baldwin’s El Dorado Pictures. The film, based on a story by Souza and Baldwin, was funded in part by Las Vegas-based Streamline Global, which describes its business model as “acquiring films with certain tax benefits” that can “reduce federal taxes. on owner’s income Responsibility for income from other sources.

BondIt Media Capital, an independent cinema financier, also funded RustThe Santa Monica, California-based company has helped fund other male action thrillers, such as Liam Neeson’s. Honest thief, Mel Gibson’s Force of natureand that of Bruce WillisKill hard.

Even before the shoot, the most likely destination for Rustwas probably a video on demand. Baldwin’s agency, Creative Artists Agency, has pre-sold some distribution rights. Last year, Baldwin promoted the film to buyers in the Cannes Virtual Film Market. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter the script reminded him unforgiven, a 1992 western starring Clint Eastwood.

The film was made under a tax provision called Section 181, which applies to films costing between US $ 2.75 million and US $ 7.5 million. This can allow investors to break even before a movie hits a screen, especially in a generous tax credit state like New Mexico. The state has been a popular location for productions in recent years. Some of its regulations, including for weapons experts in the field, are less stringent than in California.

Over his 30-year career, gunsmith Tristan said he didn’t often come across producers or crew members who cut corners on safety. But when security is involved, he did not hesitate to withdraw his team from a plateau.

“Anytime I was on a set where there was a lot of panic, or the AD [assistant director]I was rushing, I was like, ‘OK, I’m putting the guns back in the truck,’ “he said.” I was like, ‘When you’re ready to do it right, we’ll do it.’ If you don’t like it. not that, fire me. ‘”