Ice Cube quits Sony comedy “Oh Hell No” after declining COVID-19 vaccine – The Hollywood Reporter

Ice Cube has left Sony’s upcoming comedy, Oh hell no, in which he would have co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to be vaccinated, sources say Hollywood journalist. Sony did not comment. A personal representative for the star declined to comment. WME, his agency, declined to comment. Oh hell no is produced by Matt Tolmach and Black, both of whom have not commented. Ice Cube and Black teamed up on the project in June. Sony film was looking to shoot this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the filmmaker behind Netflix’s breakout comedy Bad trip, in the director’s seat. Producers on Oh hell no demanded that throws on the project would need to be vaccinated. The film postpones its start of production. Black was injured in June while filming a gag for the latest episode of Conan but remains attached to the project. Sources tell THR the studio is looking to find a replacement for Ice Cube, who lost $ 9 million in payday. Throughout the pandemic, Ice Cube has promoted the wearing of the mask. In August, Bacone College in Oklahoma thanked the star and others for a donation of 2,000 face masks to be used as personal protective equipment. In April 2020, amid COVID-19 lockdowns, he unveiled “Check yourself before you destroy yourself”Branded T-shirts, featuring the star in a mask, in partnership with manufacturer Black Out, the proceeds of which will be donated to frontline health workers. Sony Oh hell no is the second project that Ice Cube has left in recent months. Rapper turned actor was to have co-starred in boxing movie Strong flint but no longer involved. We do not know what circumstances motivated the departure. The Universal drama actually filmed a day before the first COVID-19 shutdown in the United States in March 2020. It is now in recovery but is in the process of being re-enacted with a search for a new co-lead underway. Vaccination among cast and crew in Hollywood has become a problem on several projects. An agreement between guilds and studios, unveiled in July, says producers will have the option to “implement mandatory vaccination policies for cast and crew in Zone A” – where cast and crew work in close proximity – “on a production-by-production basis. “

