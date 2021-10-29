Premiere date, cast and what to know





On October 29, Netflix will premiere Call my agent: Bollywood, an Indian adaptation of the popular French show Call my agent! (Ten percent in French). In fact, the show is one of the many adaptations French series under development, including productions in Turkey and the United Kingdom. Although the characters and stories of Call my agent: Bollywood are not identical to the original show, the six-episode adaptation begins with a similar premise. After the unexpected death of the head of their art agency, four savvy and intelligent talented agents fight to keep the agency afloat while trying to manage their celebrity clients’ egos and their personal lives. This project has been close to my heart from the very beginning, director Shaad Ali said of manufacturing Call my agent: Bollywood in a statement, by the The gallery India. It was a huge responsibility to keep the original screenplay in mind which was so successful and yet to have my own imprint on the adaptation. Every component of this show has been carefully thought out from the casting to the cameos. Although Netflix has yet to confirm whether Call my agent: Bollywood will return for a second season, there is certainly reason to believe that it has a long future ahead of it: the original French series ran for four seasons and was renewed for a fifth season and a movie earlier this year. Here’s what we know about a potential Season 2 so far. The Call my agent: Bollywood Season 2 Actors Yes Call my agent: Bollywood returns for a season 2, it’s likely that lead actors Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, and Soni Razdan will return to reprise their roles as lead talent agents. Similar to Season 1, it also seems likely that the show will feature cameos of a variety of bollywood stars who come into contact with the fictitious artistic agency. The Call my agent: Bollywood Season 2 premiere date and trailer Since a second season for Call my agent: Bollywood has not been confirmed, no trailers have been released and no premiere date has been set. But this article will be updated as more details become available.

