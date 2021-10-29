Entertainment
Friends actor James Michael Tyler dies of cancer, Sally Yates announces breast cancer diagnosis, and more
Friends actor James Michael Tyler has died of prostate cancer.
James Michael Tyler, an actor best known for his role as Gunther in the Friends series, died at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday from prostate cancer.
Tyler, who was 59 at the time of his death, had publicly shared information about his diagnosis in early summer. He explained that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and had become stage 4 and had spread to his bones.
“I’ve been dealing with this diagnosis for almost three years.… It’s stage 4 (now). Advanced cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s probably going to get me, he told Today.
Tyler had recently appeared on the Reunion of Friends episode Virtually via Zoom although he was initially supposed to attend in person.
“I didn’t mean to be like ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer,'” Tyler said.
Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.
Sally Yates shared that she had breast cancer.
Sally Yates, former Deputy Attorney General appointed by former President Barack Obama, discussed her breast cancer diagnosis in an editorial for CBSNews.com this Thursday.
She explained that she was told she had breast cancer after a breast tissue biopsy.
Each year, approximately 280,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer. A lot of these women aren’t as lucky as I am. I have had access to top-notch medical care and paid sick leave which, for many, are absolute necessities during a health crisis, Yates wrote.
Yates discovered a lump in her breast a week before a scheduled mammogram, but was mostly convinced it wasn’t going to be of concern. Tests and biopsies, of course, have confirmed otherwise. She learned that she had invasive papillary cancer. Her cancer was detected early and she said her prognosis was good after having a double mastectomy.
After hearing the words you have cancer, nothing feels the same. But hearing those words sooner rather than later makes all the difference, Yates wrote.
She explained that her goal in sharing her story was to educate other women.
While I’ve spent a good deal of my professional life in the public eye, I’m a pretty private person when it comes to my personal life, Yates said. But, whether you have a public platform or a small circle of friends, the stakes in cancer are too high for the luxury of privacy.
The New Simpsons character is a breast cancer survivor.
The Simpsons introduced a new character in her October 24 episode with a unique story, she is a breast cancer survivor who had a unilateral mastectomy with what many survivors refer to as unibob.
The character named Dr. Wendy Sage is a hypnotherapist and was voiced by Renee Ridgeley. Ridgeley is an actress, writer, breast cancer survivor and apartment advocate based in Los Angeles.
“I was like, ‘Let’s go get a breast cancer survivor from The Simpsons, Ridgeley told Yahoo Life.
Her husband, Matt Selman, is the Simpsons showrunner and has said he finds his wife’s plea inspiring and hopeful, and that he fully supports the character.
“We’re always looking to reflect the world as the world changes for better and for worse, usually bad! But we didn’t want it to be judgmental or stuck. We wanted the cup to be really clean,” Selman said. . Viewers are very sensitive to the feeling of being lectured.
The character will help Marge and Lisa with body positivity issues, but won’t function as an advocate. Rather, she will be just an individual living her life normally.
“While Sage shows all the telltale signs of a breast cancer survivor: a visible scar from a port-o-cath (a device used to deliver chemotherapy), curly hair that grows back from a chemotherapy treatment, a conspicuously breast-like appearance and visually concave on the side of her mastectomy, the episode does not focus on her past illness, “Ridgeley said. “Sage is presenting herself exactly as she is now. By living openly as a one-breasted woman, she sends a message of acceptance and wholeness celebrated by individuals from marginalized groups.”
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming moment with a nine-year-old cancer survivor.
In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football game this Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady ran towards a young fan on the sidelines.
Fan Noah Reeb is a nine-year-old cancer survivor who held a sign saying Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer.
Brady shook hands with Reebs and gave him his cap. The interaction made Reeb cry, as shown by a video posted by ESPN.
At a post-game press conference, Brady shared his thoughts on their interaction.
It was really lovely. Obviously a tough kid, “Brady said, according to WCVB. “It puts a lot of perspective into what we’re doing on the pitch. In the end, it doesn’t mean much compared to what so many people are going through, so we all try to make a difference in different ways.”
For more information on cancer updates, research and education, be sure to subscribe to CUREs newsletters here.
